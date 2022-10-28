ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

You Really Don't Want the Government to Be Your Content Moderator

“All governments lie,” the leftist journalist I.F. Stone once said. Stone wasn’t trying to be provocative, merely pointing out that there’s a pretty basic reason we have a free press in the United States: typically, the government is not a reliable narrator. Governments aren’t inherent liars; they just don’t always have a good reason to tell the public the truth. Sometimes they feel the need to deceive and cover up.
Musk says it could be weeks before ‘de-platformed’ users could return to Twitter

Elon Musk on Wednesday said “de-platformed” Twitter users will not return for at least a few weeks. Before taking over Twitter on Thursday, Musk had previously vowed to reverse former President Trump’s permanent suspension on the platform, but Musk’s new tweet suggests Trump and others would not return to the platform until after the midterm elections.
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Corporate America Watches as New York’s Salary Transparency Begins Tomorrow

Slowly but surely, the way we view labor is changing across the world. From the world’s largest four-day work week experiment to the growing number of unionization attempts occurring at major corporations, our world’s workforce is demanding to be seen and heard. On November 1, a new law will finally go into effect in New York City that requires employers to post salary information on job listings.
