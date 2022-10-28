Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Yardbarker
Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies World Series Game 3 prediction, pick, odds: Phillies return to crazy home crowd
PHILADELPHIA -- After earning a split in the first two games, the Philadelphia Phillies will return home to their raucous crowd where the World Series shifts for Game 3 on Monday. The Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings in Game 1 and then fell...
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh put Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home runs
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:
Justin Verlander flips off Philadelphia fans in viral video
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros went full villain as they arrived for Game 3 of the World Series. Video went viral of the Astros star Verlander giving Philadelphia fans the one-fingered salute as the Houston team bus pulled into Citizens Bank Park. Verlander was also seen flashing the bird...
Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after embarrassing 0-24 loss
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair...
Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6
The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Lance McCullers gets ultimate Twitter roasting over Bryce Harper tip pitching fiasco
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a nightmarish performance on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and it only got worse after the contest. MLB Twitter had a field day roasting McCullers, especially amid rumors that Bryce Harper caught him tipping pitches. While the 29-year-old has already denied […] The post Astros’ Lance McCullers gets ultimate Twitter roasting over Bryce Harper tip pitching fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
‘Zero breathing room’: Nick Castellanos applauds Phillies’ wild crowd after Game 3 World Series win over Astros
4,746 days. That’s how long Philadelphia Phillies fans had to wait for the next World Series game at Citizens Bank Park. Needless to say, they brought all the energy and the team didn’t disappoint, spanking the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday night. Following the victory, outfielder Nick Castellanos applauded the Philly crowd […] The post ‘Zero breathing room’: Nick Castellanos applauds Phillies’ wild crowd after Game 3 World Series win over Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lance McCullers Jr. makes ugly World Series history after serving up five home runs to Phillies
Lance McCullers Jr. is not having a good day at all. The Houston Astros right-hander was clobbered on the mound by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Before he got pulled from the hill, McCullers had already allowed five home runs. If that sounds extremely shocking, it is because it’s […] The post Lance McCullers Jr. makes ugly World Series history after serving up five home runs to Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series
To say that Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. struggled in his Game 3 start in the World Series would be a massive understatement. In only 4.1 innings of action, McCullers allowed as many home runs (five) as the number of opponents he struck out, allowing seven earned runs in such a historically putrid pitching […] The post John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
