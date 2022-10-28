ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Intel shows Russian generals discussed nuclear weapons use in Ukraine: report

Top Russian military officials have discussed under what circumstances Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to The New York Times. Multiple senior American officials told The Times that the Russian officials have recently discussed when and how the Kremlin might use a nuclear weapon, which raised alarms in the Biden administration.

