Berkeley, CA

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Newsom Blames Fox News for 'Creating the Culture' That Led to Pelosi Attack

The longtime boyfriend of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu, who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot, stood to gain financially from her death. According to court documents and what Nelson Chia told investigators before taking his own life, he was set to make $1 million upon Xu's death as the trustee of her estate, which was worth over $12 million. [KTVU]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Said He Was On a ‘Suicide Mission’

Three BART passengers were robbed by a group of youths on Halloween night near Bay Fair station, and BART Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Three of the four suspects are minors and therefore have not been named by law enforcement, and it may be prosecuted as a hate crime, as the victims said “the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.” [KPIX]
GEORGIA STATE

