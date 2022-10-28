Three BART passengers were robbed by a group of youths on Halloween night near Bay Fair station, and BART Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Three of the four suspects are minors and therefore have not been named by law enforcement, and it may be prosecuted as a hate crime, as the victims said “the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.” [KPIX]

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO