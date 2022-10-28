Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Newsom Blames Fox News for 'Creating the Culture' That Led to Pelosi Attack
The longtime boyfriend of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu, who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot, stood to gain financially from her death. According to court documents and what Nelson Chia told investigators before taking his own life, he was set to make $1 million upon Xu's death as the trustee of her estate, which was worth over $12 million. [KTVU]
SFist
[Update] Pelosi Attacker David DePape Now Facing Federal Kidnapping and Assault Charges, Said He Would 'Break Her Kneecaps'
In addition to being charged locally with the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, alleged assailant David DePape was charged Monday by federal prosecutors with the attempted kidnapping of Nancy Pelosi, as well as the assault of an immediate relative of a U.S. official. Federal prosecutors for the Northern District of...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Said He Was On a ‘Suicide Mission’
Three BART passengers were robbed by a group of youths on Halloween night near Bay Fair station, and BART Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Three of the four suspects are minors and therefore have not been named by law enforcement, and it may be prosecuted as a hate crime, as the victims said “the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.” [KPIX]
SFist
DePape Spoke of 'Fighting Tyranny' As He Held Paul Pelosi Hostage, and More Details From FBI Investigation
A clearer picture has emerged of what transpired during the 20 to 30 minutes that David DePape was allegedly inside the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights Friday morning, and according to what DePape himself told investigators, he sure sounds like one of the right-wing rioters at the Capitol on January 6th.
SFist
Gypsy Taub Speaks Out About Ex-Boyfriend David DePape, Confirms He Wasn't a Trumper, But Had Mental Illness
It's both a surprising twist in the long narrative of Bay Area kooks and political dramas and an inevitable "of course" that an incident involving an unhinged attack on a national political figure in SF should somehow circle back to Gypsy Taub, but it has. We learned Friday that David...
SFist
Of Course, Musk Tweeted Out an Anti-LGBTQ Conspiracy Theory About Attack on Paul Pelosi
Leave it to Elon Musk to post a since-deleted tweet that contained misinformation about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. And no surprise here: The conspiracy theory first appeared on the Santa Monica Observer — a fringe website dominated by right-wing conspiracies. Musk has been on a tweeting storm...
'Clueless' Biden ignoring inflation, crime with Capitol Hill speech, GOP says
President Biden will deliver a speech from Union Station on Capitol Hill Wednesday, just a few days before major midterm elections set for next week.
