Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
3,300 hidden fungi coat soybean plants: New research explains significance
Septoria brown spot may be the common cold of soybean diseases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely benign. The ubiquitous fungal disease can cause 10 to 27% yield loss, according to University of Illinois research. For many farmers, the obvious response is to fight back with fungicide, but a new U of I study shows Septoria can actually increase after fungicide application.
Phys.org
Study reveals how ancient fish colonized the deep sea
The deep sea contains more than 90% of the water in our oceans, but only about a third of all fish species. Scientists have long thought the explanation for this was intuitive—shallow ocean waters are warm and full of resources, making them a prime location for new species to evolve and thrive. But a new University of Washington study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and led by Elizabeth Miller, reports that throughout Earth's ancient history, there were several periods of time when many fish actually favored the cold, dark, barren waters of the deep sea.
Phys.org
Study probes physiological mechanism of treeline formation from carbon allocation
Subalpine larch (Larix chinensis) is an endemic coniferous tree distributed above 3,100 m above sea level and forms treeline ecotone at the elevation of 3,450 m above sea level in the Qinling Mountains of north-central China. However, two prevailing but competing hypotheses (i.e., the carbon limitation hypothesis and the growth limitation hypothesis) based on carbon supply/demand balance cannot yet provide a broad explanation for the formation of alpine treeline.
Phys.org
Low-income households more likely to have power disconnected after hot summers
Low-income homes in California are more likely to have their power disconnected about two to three months after days when the temperature exceeds 95 degrees Fahrenheit than they are at any other time of year. That's because that's when customers receive overdue notices for bills related to their utility use during those hot days.
Phys.org
Exploring the antioxidant benefits of different types of honey
Citrus honey has an increased abundance of antioxidants in comparison to other standard types of honey, according to a new study by University of the West of Scotland (UWS). The research is published in the journal Antioxidants. Antioxidants are chemicals that reduce or prevent the effects of free radicals: unstable...
Phys.org
Reducing childhood poverty could cut criminal convictions by almost a quarter, study shows
A significant reduction in childhood poverty could cut criminal convictions by almost a quarter, according to a study conducted in Brazil. An article on the study is published in Scientific Reports. The researchers used an innovative approach involving an analysis of 22 risk factors that affect human development and interviews with 1,905 children at two points—a first interview to form a baseline (mean age 10.3) and a follow-up interview seven years later (mean age 17.8).
Phys.org
Gun violence across America: Unexpected trends revealed by statistical analysis
Only a handful of U.S. states showed a surge in gun violence incidents in mid-2020 during civil unrest at the start of COVID-19 lockdowns and the murder of George Floyd, a new study finds. Published today in Chaos, the study applied new data analysis techniques to identify and better understand...
Phys.org
Increasing temperatures and ocean pH may spur ecosystem-altering changes
The Pacific blue mussel (Mytilus trossulus) is a foundational and beneficial species in the intertidal environments of the northern Pacific Ocean. Comparative physiologists have recently studied how two aspects of climate change—warming temperatures and increasingly acidic waters—may affect this ecologically important species. The scientists present their findings this week at the American Physiological Society (APS) Intersociety Meeting in Comparative Physiology: From Organism to Omics in an Uncertain World conference in San Diego.
Phys.org
Study explores how communities of color remain excluded from all that nature has to offer
Making urban environments greener and giving residents greater access to nature is an increasing focus for municipalities across the country. But all too often, these efforts do not take into consideration how communities of color remain excluded from what nature has to offer. In a recent publication in Landscapes and...
Phys.org
Extreme weather events do not lead to policy change, according to new study
This year has been an extraordinary one for the Earth's climate, for all the wrong reasons: Hurricane Ian devastated southwestern Florida, Hurricane Fiona hammered Nova Scotia, a third of Pakistan was impacted by massive flooding, record heats baked the west coast of North America from British Columbia to California. Europe's heat wave shattered all existing records.
Phys.org
Warning of the need to standardize the beach safety signage system in Spain
Safeguarding bathers should be a priority for institutions to prevent accidents. So, lifeguard services need to have global, understandable tools based, among other things, on adequate signage. Among these tools, beach safety flags are one of the proactive ways of protecting bathers from beach hazards and providing information on safe bathing conditions.
Phys.org
The softer side of bats, a crucial component of many ecosystems
A group of bats is often called a colony. But did you know it's also referred to as a cauldron? With that kind of language, it's easy to understand how these winged mammals came to be associated with Halloween. Long portrayed in media as blood-thirsty, disease-carrying night-stalkers, real bats don't quite live up to their notorious reputation.
Phys.org
New nanoparticle-based sensors can measure residual herbicides in food
Two newly developed, low-cost tests that use nanoparticles to detect chemicals can accurately measure tiny amounts of two potentially harmful herbicides in fruits, vegetables and their products. Reporting in the journal Food Chemistry, a Washington State University research team used two testing methods to measure the levels of two herbicides,...
Phys.org
The impact of deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle
An international team of researchers has attempted to assess the impact of both deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the group analyzes precipitation records along with hydrologically weighted leaf area indices to measure changes in surface water over a multiyear period.
Phys.org
For tribes, reforesting means reconnecting to history and culture
In western Montana's Mission Mountains, whitebark pine trees have been hit hard by blister rust, an invasive disease. The trees, which grow slowly and live at high elevations, help shade snowpack and prevent it from melting. Their seeds are an important protein source for grizzly bears and many other animals. And the whitebark pine holds cultural meaning for a local tribe that's working to replant it.
Phys.org
Deep learning underlies geographic dataset used in hurricane response
As Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 2022, some areas of the island were inundated with nearly 30 inches of rain, and power to hundreds of thousands of homes was knocked out. Only 10 days later, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm and one of the strongest and most damaging storms on record, landed in Lee County, Florida, leveling homes and flooding cities before moving up the coast and making landfall again as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina.
Phys.org
Joshua Tree National Park without Joshua trees? The fight is on to protect the beloved plant
The noble saguaro cactus may take the cake for the most globally iconic desert plant in the Southwest, but it would be impossible for a Southern Californian to imagine a desert landscape without Joshua trees on the horizon. To help keep the twisty, spiky Yucca brevifola part of the desert,...
Phys.org
UCI flood modeling framework reveals heightened risk and disparities in Los Angeles
Flood risk in Los Angeles is vastly larger than previously indicated by federally defined flood maps, and low-income and marginalized communities face a significantly higher threat, according to a study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine. The findings are the product of a recently developed high-resolution flood...
Phys.org
Teens with COVID-19 knowledge reported better well-being
A pandemic survey found that adolescents who answered more COVID-19 test questions correctly also reported lower stress, anxiety and depression as well as lower loneliness and fear of missing out, also known as FOMO. For the study, published in the Journal of Child and Family Studies, Washington State University researchers...
Phys.org
New international research reveals majority of gig economy workers feel under threat from review websites
As the cost of living crisis worsens, scores of workers in the gig economy globally are grappling with another threat to their hard-earned wages—the double-edged sword of online reviews. New research has exposed how tech companies are compounding the problem, leaving scores of workers in fear of their future income.
Comments / 0