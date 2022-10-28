Read full article on original website
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29
A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
capecod.com
Coast Guard, Chatham Harbormaster rescue three people after boat capsizes
CHATHAM – The Coast Guard and the Chatham Harbormaster rescued three people after their vessel capsized about 2 miles east of the Monomoy Point around 3:30 PM Sunday. The victims were brought to the Chatham Fish Pier and evaluated by Chatham Fire-Rescue for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Barnstable Patriot
Love trees? Hike in a rare old-growth forest on Cape Cod
SANDWICH/MASHPEE — I was loading the garden's last gasp of basil into the food processor with much apprehension, for it was an appliance that scared me. But I was on a pesto quest and the pasta was boiling. There was no turning back. I hit the power button and...
capecod.com
Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center
MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was...
capecod.com
Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Friday afternoon
HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash with rollover snarls traffic at Mashpee rotary
MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash with rollover snarled traffic at the Mashpee rotary. The crash happened on Falmouth Road just north of the rotary with Route 151 and Great Neck Road just before 7 PM Sunday. Mashpee Fire-Rescue extricated the driver from the overturned vehicle and checked for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
capecod.com
Driver extricated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Fordham Road sometime after noon Sunday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
capecod.com
Fire breaks out in Truro condo building
TRURO – Fire broke out at a condo unit in Truro. Fire crews were called to 174 Shore Road (Route 6A) just after noon Sunday. The kitchen fire was mostly knocked down but mutual aid was requested to assist in checking for fire extension in some cabinets. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
capecod.com
Two people seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Aubuchon Hardware. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Takes Back Island Cup, Beating Nantucket 14-13 in Thrilling Victory
For the first time in six years, the Island Cup is staying on the Vineyard. In a battle of wills, the Vineyarders outlasted Nantucket 14-13, holding their rivals scoreless in the second half to secure victory. With 54 seconds left and facing a fourth-and-eight on the Vineyard’s 33 yard line,...
capecod.com
Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power to 1,100 Eversource customers in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to about 1,100 Eversource customers late Saturday evening. The crash happened around 11:15 PM on Route 6A by Manor Drive. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escape serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Eversource line crews were enroute to replace the pole. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Route 6A between Old County and Quaker Meetinghouse Roads.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
