Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener
Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell beats North Henderson, will play Foard again for spot in 3A state final
OLIN—North Iredell’s volleyball team will defend its regional championship. Emma Norris tallied 16 kills and Madeline Sigmon and Emily Campbell each supplied seven kills and two blocks as the 3A West top-seeded Raiders downed No. 4 seed North Henderson 25-14, 27-25, 25-13 in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round.
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin had to get 'a little meaner'
CLEMSON – When Brent Venables was defensive coordinator for Clemson, his intensity level was so high that he required an assistant to stand three feet behind during games and grab the coach by the belt to keep him off the field. Then there is Wes Goodwin. Goodwin as a...
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
Galloway Thrilled to be Living His Dream as a Clemson Tiger
Brevin Galloway was not going to lie. It was a little weird when he first walked into the Clemson basketball facility at Littlejohn Coliseum and saw Alex Hemenway.
No love from this ESPN broadcast trio
Clemson isn't getting much love from this ESPN broadcast team. During the Michigan-Michigan State game Saturday night on ABC, play-by-play man Sean McDonough, color commentator Todd Blackledge and sideline (...)
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“Loons of Lake Jocassee” at the Landrum Library November 10
Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Loons of Lake Jocassee,” presented by Brooks Wade and Dr. Jay Mager. The program will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive Landrum, SC. The Common...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Easley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. Troopers said a Mazda SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Jazz continues in Polk County with concerts and Masterclass this weekend
Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) will offer three programs this weekend in partnership with area schools and churches in the area. “We are excited about offering a trio of free and ticketed jazz programs this weekend for youth and adults,” said Marianne Carruth, TFAC Executive Director. On Saturday,...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
Great Smoky Mountains Officials Close Section of Park Due to Ravenous Bears
If you’re heading into the Great Smoky Mountain’s National Park this weekend for some camping, it’s important to know that some sections have been closed. According to park officials, the closures result from hungry bears in the area. On Wednesday, officials announced that they would temporarily close...
WTHR
I-40 to see months of traffic jams near Asheville as crews install new bridges to help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
Comments / 0