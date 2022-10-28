“To know her is to love her.” “She has such a pure and beautiful soul.” “Not a single student goes unseen.”. Those are just a few of the ways Parkway High School Theater teacher Gretchen Phillips is described by her students, both past and present. If ever Phillips had any doubt as to the impact she is making in young peoples’ lives, it was answered recently when they nominated their favorite thespian for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star employee award.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO