Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 8
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 8. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 1 for 1 on PATs, 2 for 2 on FG (26 and 29 yards) and averaged 52 yards on kickoffs in a 27-13 loss against Springfield. The Mariners are 5-3.
Bossier City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Huntington High School football team will have a game with Bossier High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bossierpress.com
No Theatrics Here; Parkway Theater Teacher Wins the Gold Star
“To know her is to love her.” “She has such a pure and beautiful soul.” “Not a single student goes unseen.”. Those are just a few of the ways Parkway High School Theater teacher Gretchen Phillips is described by her students, both past and present. If ever Phillips had any doubt as to the impact she is making in young peoples’ lives, it was answered recently when they nominated their favorite thespian for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star employee award.
bossierpress.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022 Event Highlights for Week #2
The State Fair of Louisiana is in its 2nd week. After being closed on Monday and Tuesday, the fair will be reopening this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays are Discounts Days. Admission is only $5.00 and Carnival Ride Armbands are only $25.00. Parking and admission are free until 3:00 p.m. on all weekdays including Fridays.
Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun
Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
KTBS
Strong to severe storms possible late this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex Friday night. As a result, strong to severe storms could move into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday evening. Storms may last into the late night. Then, the system could depart...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
theadvocate.com
What was that bright flash in the Louisiana sky? Comet dust likely triggered fireball, some say
Rebecca Falcon had just dropped her 10-year-old off at Brusly Upper Elementary and was headed north on River Road to the Baton Rouge airport when the flash caught her eye. The white streak above the new Mississippi River Bridge kind of looked like a shooting star, she said, but it was so quick she wasn't sure.
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound near LA 782 (Industrial Dr)
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, November 2nd and Thursday, November 3, 2022, the right (outside) lane on I-20 westbound from just east of the LA 782 (Industrial Drive) interchange to the LA 72 (Old Minden Rd) overpass in Bossier Parish will be closed.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Chamber celebrates 75th birthday
On Thursday, October 27, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th birthday at Bossier High School. Did you know: Bossier High School was the only high school in Bossier City in the 1940s?. “Throughout the past 75 years, the Bossier Chamber has been a part of building Bossier City...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
bossierpress.com
Alta Vascocu Franks
Alta Vascocu Franks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 90. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Alta graduated from Fair Park High School and attended Northwestern State University. As a teenager and very young...
Timing Louisiana’s Storm Threat Today and Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center's forecast should have Louisiana residents weather aware from later this afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be spinning this way out of the four corners area over the next 24 to 48 hours and that weather system could kick up quite a few showers and storms across the region.
bossierpress.com
UPDATE – NIGHTTIME RAMP CLOSURES: I-20/I-220 Interchange project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following nighttime ramp closures are scheduled as part of ongoing work related to the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier Parish:. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound...
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
WDSU
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend
An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
Comments / 0