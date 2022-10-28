Read full article on original website
The Morning After: Is the M2 iPad Pro any good?
What’s stopping me (or you) getting an iPad Pro? The cost, for one. And a belief that anything I’d want to use an iPad for, I can already do with my eighth-generation vanilla model. That said, Nathan Ingraham’s review of the M2 iPad Pro did make me check if my bank balance could sustain the purchase. It can’t.
Elon Musk is officially the CEO of Twitter (for now)
He has also dissolved the company board. Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's officially taking the reins as CEO — for the moment, anyway. Twitter has made an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating that Musk is "the Chief Executive Officer" of the social network. This comes alongside the entrepreneur's moves to dissolve the company board, become sole director and fire many of the company's veteran executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal. He's clearing house, in other words.
The slow death of the iPad is Apple’s own doing
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates all the Apple information you missed this week in a helpful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we expect it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, nevertheless it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
Apple iPad Pro (2022)
Apple’s latest iPad Pro is nearly the same as last year’s model, but that’s not a bad thing. The M2 chip is powerful, the display and design remain top-notch, and there are a few other new features here that should appeal to video editors and Apple Pencil aficionados.
Google revamps Assistant parental controls and adds a kids' dictionary
You can limit what your kids play and ensure answers are age-appropriate. Kids love to use smart speakers, but it's all too easy for things to go horribly wrong — including content that's decidedly not family-friendly. Google is trying to address those worries by both revising parental controls for Assistant and providing more child-oriented responses. To start, an update will let you disable some Assistant features, restrict the services children can use and establish downtime hours. You can bar kids from making calls, or limit them to watching YouTube Kids on a Nest Hub.
Amazon's latest tablet sale brings the Fire HD 10 back down to $75
Amazon's Fire HD...
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades
Even if you do it yourself online. T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades, according to The T-Mo Report and some Redditors. According to T-Mobile internal documents, it's introducing a "Device Connection Charge" for "all activations and upgrades for mobile, Beyond the Smartphone and broadband devices."
The Morning After: Elon Musk wants Twitter users to pay for verification
Twitter started verifying public figures to prevent scammers from distributing fake news. New owner Elon Musk, however, thinks the blue check is just a status symbol, and one people should pay for. The platform’s new owner has reportedly decided users will need to sign up for Twitter Blue to maintain verification, which will increase to $20 a month. It’s also reported Musk has given Twitter employees until November 7th to implement the changes, or he’ll start firing people.
This $23 four-headed flash drive makes sharing files easy
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. One challenge for OS-agnostic households is disparate port selection. Aside from charging cable woes, different...
Apple's M2 MacBook Pros could arrive next March
The company reportedly has no new Mac updates planned for the rest of 2022. Apple won’t release any more new Macs before the end of the year. According to , the company had planned to announce new M2 versions of its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros “as early as this fall,” but Apple now aims to introduce them in the first quarter of 2023. Gurman adds that the launch will likely coincide with the release of macOS Ventura 13.3.
Sony has sold over 25 million PS5s
It still expects to sell 18 million units this year. In its latest earnings drop, Sony said it sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5s this quarter, matching exactly what it did last year and bringing total units sold since launch to 25 million. Its numbers this quarter are far short of what it needs to hit the 18 million PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2022, though. Sales halfway through the fiscal year (ending March 31st) are now at 5.7 million, which is also nearly the same as 2021 at this point (5.6 million).
Google Hangouts is well and truly dead
Hangouts for the web will start redirecting users Google's Chat service. Google has laid Hangouts to rest, a couple of years after it first announced that it was going to push people to use Chat, its Slack-like app, instead. After allowing users to move to Chat on their own in 2021, Google phased out the Hangouts Chat app for Android and iOS in July. Users were shown a prompt telling them that "Hangouts has been replaced by Google Chat" and to switch to either the standalone Chat app or the Chat experience within Gmail. As TechCrunch notes, the last version of the messaging service, Hangouts for the web, is now also going away for good.
Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification
Twitter is increasing the price of its subscription service. Moving forward, Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month in the US, with pricing in other countries adjusted for the purchasing power of consumers in those markets, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced today. The $3 jump from Blue's current $5 per month fee amounts to a 60 percent price increase.
Verizon Announces 10-Year Price Lock For Its Home Internet
Verizon is taking on T-Mobile with a price lock campaign of its own. It has announced a ten-year price guarantee across its Home Internet products. You will pay the same monthly fee for its broadband service in 2032 as you pay today. The offer is applicable across all 5G Home, Fios, and LTE Home Internet products but is available only for new customers.
Xiaomi's latest concept phone has an interchangeable Leica M lens
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra surprised us with its 1-inch camera sensor and Leica co-branding back in July, but it turns out that the Chinese brand was working on something far more ambitious at the same time. Earlier today, the "Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Phone" was unveiled with an appearance almost identical to the namesake flagship device, but with a second 1-inch 50.3-megapixel sensor occupying the middle of the camera island instead. Let that sink in for a bit. Not only that, but this new sensor is designed to work with an interchangeable Leica M lens.
PS VR2 arrives on February 22nd and it costs a whopping $550
has finally revealed when its next-gen virtual reality headset will arrive and how much it will cost — the price is far higher than many people will have been expecting. will be available on February 22nd (exactly a year after Sony ) and it will cost an astonishing $550. That's more than the price of a PlayStation 5, the base hardware you'll need to use the headset, even after Sony jacked up the cost of the console in many countries. Folks in Europe will have to pay €600 for PS VR2 and those in the UK will need to shell out £530. In Japan, the price will be ¥74,980.
This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you
In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
Meta Quest Pro review: A next-gen headset for the VR faithful
Currently, few things make people's eyes roll harder than the metaverse. As someone who grew up reading sci-fi novels and dreaming about what virtual worlds might look like in the future, that's kind of sad, but I get it. Mark Zuckerberg is so thirsty to make those dreams a reality that he’s betting billions of dollars and the survival of his company on the metaverse being The Next Big Thing. Meanwhile, the average person is still wondering what the point of having a VR headset really is, aside from maybe smashing some polygons in Superhot or Beat Saber.
