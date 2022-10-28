Read full article on original website
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
An Ontario man won a lottery prize worth more than $730,000 -- 13 months after collecting another jackpot of the same size.
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
These are the winning Powerball numbers for the $700 million jackpot
An astronomical $700 million dollars is up for grabs on Wednesday night as the Powerball Lottery numbers have been officially drawn. The winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24, and the Power Play is 2X. The jackpot continued ballooning from $680 million after no winning tickets were drawn matching all six numbers […]
Man Dodged Call From Unknown Number Unaware He Won $100K From Lottery
A lottery official told Newsweek that winners have 10 business days to claim their winnings before a new drawing is held.
Mechanic who scooped staggering £108million in 2014 Euromillions jackpot says life of luxury became 'quite boring' after his win
An English Euromillions winner who won a huge £107.9million jackpot has revealed he found a life of luxury with mansions and supercars 'boring'. Mechanic Neil Trotter, from Coulsdon in south London, scooped the Europe-wide lottery in March 2014 after buying £10 worth of Lucky Dip tickets, one of which matched the seven numbers needed to score big.
Inside 20 gold miners' spur of the moment decision to chip in and buy a Powerball ticket - winning $53million - despite the devastating 1 in 134,490,400 odds against them
A group of 20 goldminers who took out the division one prize for Australia's biggest ever lottery had never placed bets together before. 'Peter', 54, from the Kalgoorlie-Boulder goldmine, about 600km west of Perth, said he and his plant operator mates decided to put $100 each towards tickets for last Thursday's Powerball in a 'spur of the moment' decision.
