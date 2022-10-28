ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston house fire displaces five residents

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Five people have been displaced, with one injured, due to a mobile home fire in Charleston, Illinois in the early morning hours of Friday. According to a release from the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters were called to a mobile home at 530 Reynolds Lot 60 in Charleston at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Two sent to hospital following two-vehicle crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Friday night accident resulted in two people being sent to the hospital, and one is now behind bars. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to the area of 13th and Lockport Streets to a two-vehicle crash. First responders extracted one female driver from the car; she was later sent to the hospital.
