ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Nebraska Candy Store Is The Best In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGwrz_0iqMRXup00
Photo: Getty Images

With so many different delicious confections to chose from , including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth .

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States . They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Licorice International in Lincoln as the best of the best in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"Working out of his home on Long Island, Larry [Ring] developed his Licorice International catalog, which offered about 50 kinds of licorice from nine countries. Among his customers was a sweet little lady named Anna in Lincoln, Nebraska. Anna knew her grown sons loved licorice and surprised each of them with a package of treats on Father's Day. Soon the 'boys' began looking forward to their licorice fix from Mom. When Anna moved into a nursing home and stopped ordering licorice from Licorice International, her son Doug decided to take action. He searched through Anna's papers and found an old order form, gave it to his wife Elizabeth and suggested she might like to 'surprise' him with a package of goodies. She did better than that…she bought the business (along with her husband and their very good friends, Ardith and John .)

Comments / 2

Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to recent health reasons. Now, she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy