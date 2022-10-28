ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Georgia Candy Store Is The Best In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

With so many different delicious confections to chose from , including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth .

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States . They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Hansel & Gretel Candy Kitchen in Helen as the best of the best in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"Hansel & Gretel Candy Kitchen was started by the business owners David and Janet Jones in 1973. Our company is now managed by Andrea Jones , the daughter of David and Janet. The main store has not only increased in size through the years, but now we have also opened several locations in Helen, GA. You are always welcome to visit our shop and our factory location where you can see our products being made and shop in our fine retail areas. We always bring you new and exciting flavors, so be on the lookout for our next decadent surprise."

