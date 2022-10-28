This Is Nebraska's 'Creepiest' Legend

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These particular stories have been passed down throughout the years despite their varying factuality. Urban legends are just that: legends. Though there may be some truth to the story, a few of these tales have yet to be proven entirely factual. Regardless, there is one legend that has been told and re-told throughout Nebraska history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider , the creepiest urban legend in Nebraska history is that of the poisoned girl at Centennial Hall.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Nebraska :

"When Insider chose the most haunted place in each state, Centennial Hall was a no-brainer. People claim that there are multiple ghosts roaming the halls. But the creepiest story of Centennial Hall originates in the 1940s, when it used to be a high school. The story says that a student was playing her clarinet, suffered a heart attack and died — because her reed was poisoned. Now, people claim to feel cold spots, hear disembodied music, and to have witnessed an empty rocking chair start to rock."