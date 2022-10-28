Members of the Wilson Active Artists Association exhibit their work at the Boykin Center in “Art in Your Face.” Contributed photo

The “Art in Your Face” exhibit at the Boykin Center includes work by some new members.

“This is truly an amazing show,” said Susan Webb, president of the Wilson Active Artists Association, who welcomes the new members. “Their work adds extra pizzazz and sparkle to this exhibit — Nancy Vasilchik’s seascapes, Lee Ann Funk’s floral designs, Mary Samuels’ seascape print, bold resin African American portraits by Michelle Franklin, and a still life on wood by Ruth Myers.”

Other new works by long-standing members include abstracts or mixed media pieces by Carolyn Zolas, Andrea Horton-Morton, John Root and Jane Gardner. Another eye-catcher is a study of hunting dogs by Clara Daughridge. Traditional paintings include a rugged landscape by George England, a handsome rural storage silo by Aida Abernathy and the Toisnot Bridge by Susan Webb. Jerry Taylor is also exhibiting two unusual still lifes.

Look for the big white sign “Gallery Now Open” in front of the Boykin Center when a WAAA member is available to talk with visitors about the art and accept payments.

Gallery hours are noon to 4, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, until Jan. 7. Due to rentals and workshops at the space, the gallery may be closed on some dates.

The post Artists exhibit work in show first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .