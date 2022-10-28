ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pelosi likely has the largest security detail of any lawmaker in Congress. Here's what we know about her and her husband Paul's protection.

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRUUE_0iqMRLZL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ldcD_0iqMRLZL00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C), surrounded by her security detail, walks to her office from the House floor at the US Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

  • US Capitol Police are investigating Friday's brutal attack on congressional spouse Paul Pelosi.
  • Details about congressional security practices remain closely guarded after the January 6 attack.
  • Late GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch once publicly thanked the 23 officers who protected him.

The US Capitol Police cited "safety reasons" in its intentionally vague response about the layers of security provided to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders in today's hyperpartisan and increasingly volatile political climate.

"For safety reasons, the USCP does not discuss potential security measures for Members,"  the Capitol Police's public information office wrote in an email when asked about Friday's attack on Paul Pelosi , the speaker's husband, at their San Francisco home. The speaker, who is second-in-line to the US presidency, was not present at the time.

Staff for House Sergeant at Arms William Walker, the retired Army general tasked with guarding House lawmakers following the deadly siege at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, also declined to comment, reinforcing the opaqueness that's thrown up when lawmakers are threatened.

Keeping information about congressional security practices under wraps is apparently part of the Capitol Police's job, as critical details remain closely guarded.

Insider was able to confirm that, while she is right behind Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential line of succession, Pelosi does not qualify for round-the-clock protection by federal agents.

"The Speaker of the House is not a Secret Service protectee," US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in an email, adding that all other questions about Pelosi's protection should be directed to the US Capitol Police.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the dedicated security detail that follows her all around the US Capitol or if that configuration has changed since the January 6 attack in Washington.

But other lawmakers have offered glimpses into their own security coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34i4rc_0iqMRLZL00
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the funeral service for late US Representative Elijah Cummings on October 25, 2019.

Michael A. McCoy/Reuters

In 2017 late congressional newspaper Roll Call reported that late-GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, who was then-president pro tempore of the Senate and third-in-line to the presidency, divulged that nearly two dozen armed guards surrounded him and his wife at all times.

"These men and women are like family to me," Hatch said of those assigned to protect him. Hatch aides added that his 23-person security detail "is the second largest on the Hill following Speaker Ryan."

Which, extrapolated out, would mean Pelosi's protective force is likely to be even higher today, particularly since she was personally targeted by MAGA supporters during the January 6 attack.

Staff for then-Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn confirmed in that same Roll Call story that the Texas Republican had a five-person security detail in 2017. Similar media reports say that full-time congressional security details are limited to the speaker, House and Senate majority and minority leaders, and House and Senate whips.

Heightened security concerns abound

Axios reported earlier this year on the hundreds of thousands in campaign funds lawmakers spent on personal security in 2021 as threats to lawmakers rise.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia led the pack of security-seeking officials with more than $600,000 in payments. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas followed with more than $360,000 in private security costs.

Across the Capitol, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reported spending more than $83,000 on private security. Last month she told The New York Times that she'd spent more than $120,000 on private security over the past year. And that's on top of the added security US Capitol Police afforded her because of all the threats her staff fields on a day-to-day basis.

Party leaders reportedly told Ocasio-Cortez that she's one of the most threatened lawmakers in Congress, alongside Pelosi and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Financial records filed by the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund PAC show that the fundraising committee paid nearly $4,000 to private security firm Safehouse Security Solutions this spring.

Pelosi's office did not respond to requests for comment about any outside security arrangements the speaker has used in the past or might be employing right now.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says

Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Deadline

Fox News’ Jesse Watters “Aiding And Abetting” Vitriol That Led To Pelosi Attack, Says Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down with CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett over the weekend and offered his candid assessment of the factors behind this week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which left him in the hospital after being assaulted with a hammer at their San Francisco home. Related Story Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He "Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage" Related Story Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi's Attack Related Story Nancy Pelosi "Heartbroken And Traumatized" Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Brutal Attack “I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

700K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy