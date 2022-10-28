Read full article on original website
KEPR
Two people arrested for suspected role in Kennewick murder
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two people are behind bars after detectives found probable cause to arrest them for their alleged involvement in Fernando Pulido's, 36, death. On Oct. 31 at about 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, in Pasco for suspicion of 2nd Degree Murder.
KEPR
19-year-old shot and killed in Kennewick identified
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner confirmed Julian Chavez, 19, was the man shot and killed in Kennewick over the weekend. Kennewick Police said they found Chavez dead inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in...
KEPR
String of violent crime over weekend; county leaders working to reduce gang violence
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Police responded to a series of violent events over the weekend; two shootings and a homicide investigation now underway in Kennewick. Friday night Police said one man was shot in the leg with a rifle outside a busy shopping center near Columbia Center Blvd. Officers...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident near Pasco. Authorities said one person was killed in a two-car collision on Interstate 90. Gavin Foster from Walla Walla was traveling west on State Route 12 close to milepost 308 and then crossed the eastbound lanes. The driver then struck another...
KEPR
Credit card skimmers found at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is offering tips to keep your personal information safe, after several credit card skimmers were found at the Richland Walmart. According to RPD, Walmart has removed the skimmers and verified there are no more of the devices present at the store. Police...
KEPR
29-year-old man killed in fatal wreck
PASCO, Wash. --- Officers of the Pasco Police Department are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. Just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to N 4th Ave and Stearman Ave after reports of a collision. Officers said one person died at the scene....
KEPR
20-year-old shot and killed in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Police said a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Moses Lake Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m., officers with the Moses Lake Police Department responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Road H NE for a report of shots fired. Once on...
Charges dropped against Kennewick man accused of luring a child
KENNEWICK – All charges have been dropped against a Kennewick man who was accused of assaulting a child who was on their way to school. Authorities said Devin Katsel, 28, has been released from jail and he is no longer facing charges of luring and child molestation. On October 19, police said a middle school student reported a man in...
KEPR
19-year-old killed, four teens in hospital after wreck
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 19-year-old is dead and four other teens are in the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. State troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck near SR 12 at MP 308, 15 miles east of Pasco at about 2:45 a.m.
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
KEPR
Man found dead inside vehicle; homicide investigation underway
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said they found one man dead inside a vehicle in Kennewick. At about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave for reports of shots fired. Once on...
UPDATE| Suspect arrested after teen shot in drive-by near Kennewick mall
It was the first of two drive-by shootings overnight.
Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
Missing woman’s vehicle found abandoned in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say 55-year-old Courtney Shelton’s vehicle was located along Yox Road, a remote road in the county. She was not with the vehicle. According to officials, Shelton does not have any ties to the area. The missing woman...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
KEPR
Pasco Fire Department holds open house for newest Station on Saturday
Pasco Wash. — On Saturday, the Pasco Fire Department held an open house for their newest building, Station 84. Fire Leaders tells us the main goal of the event is focused on helping residents make a plan for their own homes, while partnering with a local insurance representative to show the importance of having renters or homeowners insurance, as well as handing out useful emergency tools to attendees.
ifiberone.com
Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one
MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Yakima Together Church pastor sues accuser over defamation in rape allegation
Micahn Carter, a former pastor at Church of the Highlands in Alabama, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman whose 2021 rape allegation against him, he says, resulted in his loss of employment at Highlands and loss of reputation. Carter, who denies the rape allegation, filed the lawsuit in...
