Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Two people arrested for suspected role in Kennewick murder

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two people are behind bars after detectives found probable cause to arrest them for their alleged involvement in Fernando Pulido's, 36, death. On Oct. 31 at about 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, in Pasco for suspicion of 2nd Degree Murder.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

19-year-old shot and killed in Kennewick identified

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner confirmed Julian Chavez, 19, was the man shot and killed in Kennewick over the weekend. Kennewick Police said they found Chavez dead inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Credit card skimmers found at Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is offering tips to keep your personal information safe, after several credit card skimmers were found at the Richland Walmart. According to RPD, Walmart has removed the skimmers and verified there are no more of the devices present at the store. Police...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

29-year-old man killed in fatal wreck

PASCO, Wash. --- Officers of the Pasco Police Department are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. Just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to N 4th Ave and Stearman Ave after reports of a collision. Officers said one person died at the scene....
PASCO, WA
KEPR

20-year-old shot and killed in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Police said a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Moses Lake Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m., officers with the Moses Lake Police Department responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Road H NE for a report of shots fired. Once on...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

Man found dead inside vehicle; homicide investigation underway

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said they found one man dead inside a vehicle in Kennewick. At about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave for reports of shots fired. Once on...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Pasco Fire Department holds open house for newest Station on Saturday

Pasco Wash. — On Saturday, the Pasco Fire Department held an open house for their newest building, Station 84. Fire Leaders tells us the main goal of the event is focused on helping residents make a plan for their own homes, while partnering with a local insurance representative to show the importance of having renters or homeowners insurance, as well as handing out useful emergency tools to attendees.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one

MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

