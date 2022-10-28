ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s Charles Bediako Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

By University of Alabama sports information
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOMGH_0iqMRH2R00

Annual award recognizes the top center in all of college basketball.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball center Charles Bediako is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday morning. The award recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for legendary coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden at the University of California-Los Angeles from 1966-1969. He is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned numerous accolades including three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American (1967-1969). As a professional, Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA Most Valuable Player, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 19-time NBA All-Star and the league’s all-time leading scorer. In 2021, the NBA created the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which honors players who are making strides in the fight for social justice.

Charles Bediako Notes

  • Earned SEC All-Freshman Team accolades last season
  • Finished the 2021-22 season with a team-leading 51 blocked shots on the year while his 1.6 blocks per game average was fifth-best in the SEC
  • Led the team in field goal percentage (.692) and was fourth in rebounds (4.3) and total steals (21)
  • Led Alabama in total dunks for the season (43) last season
  • Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, who has him ranked No. 26 overall and the No. 4 player at his position coming out of high school

In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee and the winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrese Maxey joins Kyrie Irving, Yao Ming in NBA history with 1st-half performance

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip on Friday with a rematch with the Toronto Raptors, and they needed somebody to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. That somebody is Tyrese Maxey who is putting on an absolute clinic in Canada. The third-year guard out of Kentucky has 27 points on 10-for-10 shooting, including 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, as Philadelphia has a 65-48 lead over the Raptors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
KFI AM 640

Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

LeBron James passes Karl Malone for most 20-point games in NBA history

LeBron James’ consistent, enduring greatness checked another box on his seemingly endless list of accomplishments on Friday night. With his 20th point against the Timberwolves, the four-time MVP and NBA champion recorded his 1,135th career game with at least 20 points, passing Karl Malone for the most such performances in league history.
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy