Alabama’s Charles Bediako Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

Annual award recognizes the top center in all of college basketball.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball center Charles Bediako is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday morning. The award recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for legendary coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden at the University of California-Los Angeles from 1966-1969. He is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned numerous accolades including three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American (1967-1969). As a professional, Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA Most Valuable Player, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 19-time NBA All-Star and the league’s all-time leading scorer. In 2021, the NBA created the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which honors players who are making strides in the fight for social justice.

Charles Bediako Notes

Earned SEC All-Freshman Team accolades last season

Finished the 2021-22 season with a team-leading 51 blocked shots on the year while his 1.6 blocks per game average was fifth-best in the SEC

Led the team in field goal percentage (.692) and was fourth in rebounds (4.3) and total steals (21)

Led Alabama in total dunks for the season (43) last season

Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, who has him ranked No. 26 overall and the No. 4 player at his position coming out of high school

In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee and the winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the four members of the Men’s Starting Five.