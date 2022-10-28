Dallas Morning News. October 28, 2022. Editorial: How Texas can help reverse opioid overdoses. Opioid abuse continues to create medical emergencies that deserve state dollars. Opioid abuse is a multifaceted problem that impacts national security, economic stability, cybercrime and public health. While state and federal law enforcement must do more to stop the flow of illegal opioids, the crisis continues to create medical emergencies that deserve greater attention, too.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO