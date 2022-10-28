ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jerry Lee Lewis death updates — Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On star dies at 87 as cause of death remains unknown

By Amanda Castro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rpVK_0iqMQorf00

WHOLE Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87 years old.

Jerry, who gained worldwide fame for setting his piano on fire while jamming to his popular song Great Balls of Fire, died on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

His cause of death was not made public right away.

The Rock & Roll icon passed away two days after TMZ falsely reported that Lewis had passed away on Wednesday.

Lewis, often known by the moniker The Killer, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16.

Read our Jerry Lee Lewis live blog for news and updates

Everything to know about Judith Brown

When Judith Brown and the famous musician Jerry Lee Lewis were married in 2012, she was working as his caregiver.

Jerry had health problems ever since he spent two months in the hospital in 1981 due to a stomach lining tear.

Four years later, during an ulcer surgery, he had a third of his stomach removed, and his family was informed that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving.

In 2010, after his health once more began to deteriorate, Lewis decided to engage Brown as his carer.

An icon in the genre

Lewis gained notoriety with his first significant song, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, in 1957, and is regarded as one of the first authentic rock 'n roll musicians.

He earned the nickname The Killer for his ability to knock out audiences and even lit his piano on fire to close out a show.

The following year, Lewis' father mortgaged the family farm to purchase his first piano. At the age of 14, Lewis had his first public performance at a nearby car dealership.

Prior to the release of his debut record, he was rumored to have performed with Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

Great Balls of Fire, his second single, was released in December 1957 and quickly rose to fame.

Jerry unable to attend Hall of Fame induction due to flu

Jerry had the flu in the days preceding his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony but was unable to attend because of it.

Lewis' wife, Judith Brown, collected the award on his behalf and informed the crowd that he was "alive and well."

Lewis at the time expressed regret about being unable to see the performance.

“It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," he said.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today - I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.”

Years of health battles leading up to death

Jerry had a stroke in 2019, but he recovered completely.

His sister, Linda Gail Lewis, share on Facebook this week that her brother was "going thru a hard time".

“Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much,” Linda wrote.

Get to know who Jerry was

Jerry Lee Lewis was an American musician from Ferriday, Louisiana, born on September 29, 1935.

On October 28, 2022, it was announced that Jerry died.

The Rock & Roll icon passed away two days after TMZ falsely claimed that Lewis had passed away on Wednesday.

Lewis, often known by the moniker The Killer, was admitted to the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16.

Lewis had a number of health issues in the years before his passing.

  • Cause of death not disclosed
  • Although it was announced today that Jerry Lee Lewis died, his cause of death has not yet been revealed.
  • The Rock & Roll pioneer's death comes two days after TMZ erroneously reported that Lewis had died on Wednesday.
  • Rock and Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies
  • Rock and roll icon and singer of "Great Balls of Fire," Jerry Lee Lewis, who was 87 years old, has died.
  • Lewis, who gained worldwide fame for setting his piano on fire while jamming to his popular song Great Balls of Fire, passed away on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage

Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report

Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
KENTUCKY STATE
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
850K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy