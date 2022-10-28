Jerry Lee Lewis death updates — Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On star dies at 87 as cause of death remains unknown

WHOLE Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87 years old.

Jerry, who gained worldwide fame for setting his piano on fire while jamming to his popular song Great Balls of Fire, died on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

His cause of death was not made public right away.

The Rock & Roll icon passed away two days after TMZ falsely reported that Lewis had passed away on Wednesday.

Lewis, often known by the moniker The Killer, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16.

Everything to know about Judith Brown

When Judith Brown and the famous musician Jerry Lee Lewis were married in 2012, she was working as his caregiver.

Jerry had health problems ever since he spent two months in the hospital in 1981 due to a stomach lining tear.

Four years later, during an ulcer surgery, he had a third of his stomach removed, and his family was informed that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving.

In 2010, after his health once more began to deteriorate, Lewis decided to engage Brown as his carer.

An icon in the genre

Lewis gained notoriety with his first significant song, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, in 1957, and is regarded as one of the first authentic rock 'n roll musicians.

He earned the nickname The Killer for his ability to knock out audiences and even lit his piano on fire to close out a show.

The following year, Lewis' father mortgaged the family farm to purchase his first piano. At the age of 14, Lewis had his first public performance at a nearby car dealership.

Prior to the release of his debut record, he was rumored to have performed with Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

Great Balls of Fire, his second single, was released in December 1957 and quickly rose to fame.

Jerry unable to attend Hall of Fame induction due to flu

Jerry had the flu in the days preceding his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony but was unable to attend because of it.

Lewis' wife, Judith Brown, collected the award on his behalf and informed the crowd that he was "alive and well."

Lewis at the time expressed regret about being unable to see the performance.

“It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," he said.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today - I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.”

Years of health battles leading up to death

Jerry had a stroke in 2019, but he recovered completely.

His sister, Linda Gail Lewis, share on Facebook this week that her brother was "going thru a hard time".

“Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much,” Linda wrote.

Get to know who Jerry was

Jerry Lee Lewis was an American musician from Ferriday, Louisiana, born on September 29, 1935.

On October 28, 2022, it was announced that Jerry died.

Lewis had a number of health issues in the years before his passing.

Cause of death not disclosed

Although it was announced today that Jerry Lee Lewis died, his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Rock and Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies

