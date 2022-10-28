Read full article on original website
Art Beyond Crayons
Is your refrigerator covered in your child’s paintings and doodles? Do you have a playroom or craft table littered in paint, glitter, glue, and other art supplies? If you have a child with a creative spirit in need of an outlet, check out Art Beyond Crayons in Morgantown. This art studio and party venue will inspire aspiring artists, young and old alike.
Mooresville Family Aquatic Center
Moorseville is home to a wide variety of places for families to enjoy together, and the Mooresville Family Aquatic Center is one of the best! You can splash and play at this awesome outdoor water park that has something for the whole family. This season outdoor aquatic center boasts multiple...
Things to do With Kids in Morgan County
Make a weekend of your visit to Morgan County. There are a lot of fun family-friendly things to do and we are sure you’ll find something for everyone. Did you know you can ride horses in the winter through beautiful trails? You can even pan for gold, hike the state’s longest trail, and so much more. Check out these top 10 ideas and plan your trip.
Best Restaurants for Families in Morgan County
Morgan County has so much to do with your family! From the beautiful parks and hiking trails to the Aquatic Center on a Summer day, you will love spending time with your family here. While you are out exploring, you are bound to work up an appetite! We took the guesswork out of finding a family-friendly place to eat, and have all the details for the best places to stop for some great food with your kids.
Year Round Fun at Jimmy Nash City Park in Martinsville
Seriously Local Guide to Morgan County | Things to do
Morgan County is a great place to play, with or WITHOUT kids! From the parks, to the arts; fantastic restaurants, to the amazing play places; there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Here are some of our favorite things to do in Morgan County. Thank you to...
Parks and Playgrounds in Morgan County
Are you spending some time in Morgan County and looking for a place for your kids to burn some energy? Maybe you’re in need of a meeting place for your next playdate. Luckily, this area is home to several parks and playgrounds worth a visit. Get out in nature and enjoy all the outdoor fun Morgan County has to offer!
Top 10 Festivals in Morgan County
Anderson Orchard holds their annual Apple Festival and Craft Fair on the last weekend in September each year. Enjoy all of your favorite orchard activities with the addition of a crafter tent. This tent features local and regional artisans and crafters. Pick apples and raspberries, let the kids play, and grab some concessions to fill hungry bellies.
Playzone | Anderson First Church of the Nazarene
Grab a snack for the kiddos and hit the road, because the Playzone in Anderson is officially open! This totally free indoor playground is just a quick 30-minute drive from the north side of Indianapolis. It is so much more than just a great place to get out the wiggles.
Just Treats, No Tricks | Four Places to Get October Sweets
October is typically associated with candy and sugar and the ultimate quest to obtain it. We’ve taken the guesswork out of finding your favorite treats. Here are four local Indy area businesses that are taking your sweet tooth to the next level of enjoyment. SoChatti Chocolate Class For Kids.
West Park
After a long closure for renovations, West Park in Carmel has reopened and boasts many new and unique features. This reimagined park includes new playground equipment, a seasonal splash pad, increased parking, year-round restrooms, and improved walking trails. You can find West Park in west Carmel near the 116th Street and Towne Road intersection.
Dinosaur Destinations Across the Midwest
For the last 3 years, my daughter has been obsessed with dinosaurs. We have traveled throughout the country, specifically the Midwest, in search of places to enrich her love and knowledge of dinosaurs. There are so many museums and attractions in the Midwest featuring dinosaurs that any mini paleontology enthusiast will love. Here are our favorites.
ZooBoo | Costumed Fun at the Zoo!
ZooBoo is a great way to celebrate the Halloween season without the creepy, crawly, scariness of a haunted house. The Indianapolis Zoo welcomes kiddos young and old to an experience like no other. This year’s event is full of familiar favorite activities, as well as some new surprises. Pumpkin...
Where Kids Eat Free in Indy on Saturday
Looking for where your kids can eat free on Saturday in Indianapolis? We love to go out to restaurants with our family too. That’s why we rounded up all of the places that offer kids eat free deals. This list is updated regularly, but be sure to call ahead to confirm.
Where Kids Eat Free in Indy on Thursday
Looking for where your kids can eat free on Thursday in Indianapolis? We love to go out to restaurants with our family too. That’s why we rounded up all of the places that offer kids eat free deals. This list is updated regularly, but be sure to call ahead to confirm.
Where Kids Eat Free in Indy on Wednesday
Looking for where your kids can eat free on Wednesday in Indianapolis? We love to go out to restaurants with our family too. That’s why we rounded up all of the places that offer kids eat free deals. This list is updated regularly, but be sure to call ahead to confirm.
Carmel Clay Public Library | Main Library
When you envision a library, do you still think of old brick buildings, dusty books filling silent stacks, and shushing librarians? In the Indy area, libraries of this sort seem to be a thing of the past. Our modern libraries are vibrant hubs of community activity and resources, welcoming all to expand their minds and skills. Residents are able to utilize a shared collection of books, of course, but also computers, films, technology, classes, and more.
Vacation Station | Fall Break Field Trip Mini Camp
Vacation Station Fall Break mini-camps are in full swing! October 10-14! Vacation Station is for kids in kindergarten – 5th grade. Drop off and Pick up at the Greenwood Fieldhouse at times listed each day. Each day is a fun and exciting field trip to an Indianapolis area favorite:
100 Ideas to Inspire Your Teen’s Next Birthday Party
Written by Melanie Quinlan, Cady Roberts, and Audrey Walters, Indy with Kids. We have gathered up all of our ideas to bring you a list of 100 birthday party ideas for your teen. Whether the teen in your life enjoys an adrenaline-filled activity, crafting, or music, we have something that’s sure to impress. Thinking of trying out a new restaurant? We have a few ideas to consider. Want to keep the party at home with a unique theme? We have some of those ideas as well. You’re sure to find a way to celebrate the teen you love on their special day.
Head to Greenwood for Fantastic Fall Events
From the brand new Fall Concert Series to the Monster Mash and Halloween Parade, Greenwood has the best Fall Family Events!. On Saturdays through October 15, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors, and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets, and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres.
