JERRY Lee Lewis is remembered for his rock n roll career that first earned him fame in the 1950s.

Several decades ago, Jerry rose to prominence for his hits Great Balls of Fire, Crazy Arms, and A Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On.

Jerry Lewis was the voice behind a number of popular rock and country music songs Credit: Getty - Contributor

Who was Jerry Lee Lewis?

Born on September 29, 1935, Jerry Lee Lewis was an American musician from Ferriday, Louisiana.

In November 1956, Jerry made the move to Nashville,

, and was signed to Sun Records.

Initially, he was a session player for the label's other artists such as Johnny Cash, Billy Lee Riley, and Carl Perkins.

His first full-length record was a collaborative album with his sister Linda Gail Lewis titled Together.

His second record Million Dollar Quartet was another team-up: this time with Cash, Perkins, and Elvis Pressley.

The following year, he began releasing solo material under the stage name Jerry Lee Lewis And His Pumping Piano.

In 1958, the Great Balls of Fire singer released his self-titled debut album, followed by his second album Jerry Lee's Greatest! in December 1961.

Around this time, fans began referring to him as The Killer because of his ability to knock out audiences, and was regarded for his energetic piano playing.

This era of Jerry's life is chronicled in Jim McBride's 1989 musical biopic Great Balls of Fire!

The film was based on his third ex-wife and first cousin Myra Lewis Williams' 1982 book Great Balls of Fire: The Uncensored Story of Jerry Lee Lewis.

Jerry was portrayed by American Underdog actor Dennis Quaid and he re-recorded several of his songs for the movie's score.

What was Jerry's net worth?

In 1986, Jerry became one of the inaugural music artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jerry Lee Lewis had six children, two died and he is survived by the remaining four Credit: Getty

In June 1989, he was recognized as his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late rockabilly pioneer amassed an estimated fortune of $10million.

He was also a one-time GRAMMY winner out of four nominations.

When did Jerry die?

On October 28, 2022, it was announced that Jerry died after false reports circulated on Wednesday, October 26.

On the Friday morning that he actually passed away, his team released a statement to make it clear that the news was factual.

The singer's team commented: "Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died."

Two days before Jerry's death, his sister Linda seemingly hinted about his failing health on Facebook and wrote: "Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much."

Weeks before on Sunday, October 16, Jerry was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but could not attend the ceremony because he was sick with the flu.

His seventh wife Judith Brown accepted the accolade on his behalf as he released a statement and revealed: "It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed rather than be able to share my thoughts in person.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today, I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year.

"My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."