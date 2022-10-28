Read full article on original website
Related
Tallest building in New Jersey is truly a skyscraper
How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc., I am OK. If you want me to skydive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, well, that could be a different story. I remember...
2022 will be remembered as the year many NJ stores closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
therealdeal.com
17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey
The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
The most popular kinds of bagels in NJ
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all ... and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye...
Why do some people in NJ call these ‘hoagies’?
As many parts of South Jersey know, it's actually called a hoagie. Don't let any of these impostors fool you. If you call it a "sub," well, that's fine, I guess, but you'll never hear me uttering that word. Guess that's because I hail from the western part of South Jersey.
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
The deepest, cleanest and biggest lakes of NJ
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing?
A water-skiing dog and other celebrity pets call this N.J. cemetery home
Tucked away in a 2-acre plot of land, surrounded by houses just off a well-traveled Jersey Shore road, are thousands of names inscribed in granite, marble, concrete. Bumsie Giberson. Velvet Bonow. Zero Bankhead. Toodles Majane. Pretzel Berges. Picolo Venuti. Stinker Casey. Pooh Cat Cuneo.
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
These New Jersey Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2022
Make sure that you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping needs done before Thanksgiving Day itself. That’s because these go to big box stores will all be closed and not available for your last minute dinner needs. The store closings afford these employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0