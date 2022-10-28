ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Travel Maven

These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The most popular kinds of bagels in NJ

When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all ... and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Why do some people in NJ call these ‘hoagies’?

As many parts of South Jersey know, it's actually called a hoagie. Don't let any of these impostors fool you. If you call it a "sub," well, that's fine, I guess, but you'll never hear me uttering that word. Guess that's because I hail from the western part of South Jersey.
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change

If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
