Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea
Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
Bridgeport native Hawkinberry teaches in Berkeley County (West Virginia) while studying for degree
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Isabella Hawkinberry is still studying for her master’s degree in education, but the Bridgeport native is already receiving full-time on-the-job training. Hawkinberry has taught ninth- and 10th-grade English courses since Aug. 22 at Spring Mills High School while studying at night for her...
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council contributes to warming shelter staffing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council approved $38,041 in funding to cover half of the staffing costs at a warming shelter in Hazel’s House of Hope this winter. Since Janette Lewis, community impact director for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, sent a...
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Hosting American Red Cross Blood Drive November 28
WESTON, WV (November 1, 2022) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in collaboration with the American Red Cross and the Lewis County Emergency Squad, will be conducting a Blood Drive on November 28 at Lewis County EMS on West Second Street from 1 – 6 PM. Donors are...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education hears from middle school principals, updates several policies Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening for two sessions, the first of which involved more discussion about the concerns of school administrators. Middle school principals attended to report on observations they’ve made in their schools this year, as well as test...
West Virginia authors available to talk to readers young and old at library event Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen authors from Harrison County and North Central West Virginia will showcase their published books Nov. 14 at Bridgeport Public Library’s author meet and greet. From 4-6 p.m., the 15 authors will spread throughout the library — located at 1200...
Railroads topic at Horner CEOS
“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg lesson leader share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good with the best know the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle Debbie Myers president had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight summer.
Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday
The Harrison County Board of Education met for two sessions on Tuesday. The regular session included several policy updates, which were previously out for a 30-day comment period. A memorandum of understanding to add an additional officer to the Bridgeport feeder area was moved to a future meeting to allow time for the board and the Bridgeport Police Department to clarify the payment plan.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to discuss abandonments, city manager position Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet for a regular session on Thursday, which will include the discussion of the city manager position. Discussion this week comes after a fresh set of interviews that started on Oct. 13 for the position.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
Blood, Cinalli, Rice hope to hold onto Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council seats against challengers Nuzum, Oliver, Woertz
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With five seats open on Fairmont City Council this general election, 20 candidates in total are hoping to either be elected to council or hold onto their positions, including in Districts 1, 7 and 9. In District 1, Fairmont City Councilman Josh Rice hopes...
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
Concerns expressed over cemetery
I am a citizen of Lewis County. And at the moment a very angry citizen, so I will get right to the point. There is a cemetery on Route 19 between Jane Lew and Weston that is being shamefully disrespected by the owners and management. Appeals have been made and complaints filed but to no avail.
LCSC COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL SENIOR S.K.I.P DAY
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lewis County Senior Center finished its third and final Senior S.K.I.P. (Still Keeping It Physical) Day with the 5K Run, Walk or Ruff. Thirteen (13) individuals signed up to participate in this race. In the under 40 category, Levi George placed first. In the over forty group, Lynn Mikesell placed first, Sandy Strader placed second and Sharon Titus came in third.
Tribe of champions: Bridgeport wins sectional crown, advances to regionals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – The University Hawks weren’t going away easily. Having fought off two set points in the opening frame of their Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship match at UHS, the Hawks were battling to tie the score at 24 coming out of a timeout.
U.S. Navy veteran to speak at church breakfast in Bridgeport (West Virginia) before Veterans Day
News) — Retired U.S. Navy Commander Tim Morgan will be the keynote speaker in front of his fellow military veterans at a Bridgeport United Methodist Church breakfast this weekend. The breakfast, coordinated by the church’s United Methodist Men, will invite church members who served in all military branches to...
Middle School principals meet with the Harrison County Board of Education
Middle school principals met with the Harrison County Board of Education to discuss areas of concern, such as attendance and test scores. Tuesday's special meeting involved most principals mentioning attendance as a persistent issue along with math scores and English language arts to varying degrees.
Lewis County Community Calendar
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the area may be canceled. To view the entire Calendar of Events, please visit www.WestonDemocrat.com.
Owen Mason Dornon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A state inmate charged with threatening a judge and a Clarksbu…
Allman honored by Jane Lew Lions for service in volunteer fire department
The Jane Lew Lions Club recently held its District 29-J Governor’s Night, where District Gov. Grey Jones spoke to fellow Lions. Also at the meeting, Jane Lew resident Steve Allman was honored for his years of service in the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department. Lion Leonard Drake was honored with the Hero Award but could not attend the event.
