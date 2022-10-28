ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea

Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Railroads topic at Horner CEOS

“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg lesson leader share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good with the best know the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle Debbie Myers president had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight summer.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday

The Harrison County Board of Education met for two sessions on Tuesday. The regular session included several policy updates, which were previously out for a 30-day comment period. A memorandum of understanding to add an additional officer to the Bridgeport feeder area was moved to a future meeting to allow time for the board and the Bridgeport Police Department to clarify the payment plan.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Concerns expressed over cemetery

I am a citizen of Lewis County. And at the moment a very angry citizen, so I will get right to the point. There is a cemetery on Route 19 between Jane Lew and Weston that is being shamefully disrespected by the owners and management. Appeals have been made and complaints filed but to no avail.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

LCSC COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL SENIOR S.K.I.P DAY

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lewis County Senior Center finished its third and final Senior S.K.I.P. (Still Keeping It Physical) Day with the 5K Run, Walk or Ruff. Thirteen (13) individuals signed up to participate in this race. In the under 40 category, Levi George placed first. In the over forty group, Lynn Mikesell placed first, Sandy Strader placed second and Sharon Titus came in third.
WVNews

Middle School principals meet with the Harrison County Board of Education

Middle school principals met with the Harrison County Board of Education to discuss areas of concern, such as attendance and test scores. Tuesday's special meeting involved most principals mentioning attendance as a persistent issue along with math scores and English language arts to varying degrees.
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the area may be canceled. To view the entire Calendar of Events, please visit www.WestonDemocrat.com.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Owen Mason Dornon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A state inmate charged with threatening a judge and a Clarksbu…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Allman honored by Jane Lew Lions for service in volunteer fire department

The Jane Lew Lions Club recently held its District 29-J Governor’s Night, where District Gov. Grey Jones spoke to fellow Lions. Also at the meeting, Jane Lew resident Steve Allman was honored for his years of service in the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department. Lion Leonard Drake was honored with the Hero Award but could not attend the event.

