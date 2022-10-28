Read full article on original website
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Karla Lems
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Lems is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 16. The district includes portions of Lincoln and Union counties, and has the communities of Beresford, Lennox, and Canton within its boundaries. Lems is running alongside Republican incumbent Kevin Jensen. They will face one Democrat in the general election, Matt Ness.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kim Parke
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kim Parke is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 11. District 11 is made up of southwestern Sioux Falls, with its eastern boundary being along I-29. The race has four candidates in it; Democrat Margaret Kuipers, Republican incumbent Chris Karr, and Republican Brian Mulder.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Linda Duba
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Linda Duba is a Democrat running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 15. District 15 is made up of central Sioux Falls, and includes the airport and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph within its boundaries. Historically, District 15 has been a Democrat stronghold.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Margaret Sutton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret (Maggie) Sutton is is running for election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton, an incumbent, faces a general election challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Larson. 1. Who are you?...
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss shares the latest in the race for South Dakota Governor, including a campaign finance filing error and new endorsements for both Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. We also sit...
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Wendy Mamer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wendy Mamer is running as a Democrat for South Dakota State House in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Mamer is one of two Democrats running in the district, alongside Mike Huber. Two Republicans are also seeking the seat, incumbent Taylor Rehfeldt and Tyler Tordsen.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Taylor Rehfeldt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylor Rehfeldt is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Rehfeldt is one of two Republicans running in the district, along with Tyler Tordsen. Additionally, two Democrats are running; Wendy Mamer and Mike Huber.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Greg Jamison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Jamison is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 12. District 12 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being along I-29. It consists of a portion of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Four candidates are in the race, including fellow Republican Amber Arlint, and two Democrats; Kristin Hayward and Erin Royer.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Arch Beal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arch Beal is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State Senate in District 12. District 12 is made up of a portion of southwest Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being I-29. Beal faces Democrat Jessica Meyers in the general election.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: John Mogen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Mogen is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Mogen is running alongside Republican Tom Sutton, and two Democrats, incumbent Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson. 1. Who...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Bekki Engquist-Schroeder
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rebecca (Bekki) Engquist-Schroeder is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 17. District 17 stretches along the borders of Nebraska and Iowa, and includes the communities of Vermillion, Elk Point, and North Sioux City. There are two Republicans also in this race, Chris Kassin and William Shorma.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Matthew Tysdal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Matthew Tysdal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State Senate in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Tysdal will face incumbent Republican Larry Zikmund in the general election.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: David Kull
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - David Kull is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State House in District 2. District 2 is a newly formed district as a result of redistricting. It includes the communities of Brandon, Valley Springs, and Corson. Kull is running alongside Republican John Sjaarda and Democrat Gary Leighton. Of three, none of have been elected to the state legislature before.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Dan Ahlers
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Ahlers is running for the South Dakota State House in District 25. The district is north of Sioux Falls, and consists of the communities of Dell Rapids, Flandreau, and Humboldt. Ahlers is looking to oust one of two Republican incumbents, Jon Hansen or Randy Gross.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Jim Stalzer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jim Stalzer is running as a Republican for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 11. The district is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with its eastern boundary running along I-29. Stalzer faces Democrat Sheryl Johnson in the general election. 1. Who...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Erin Royer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Erin Royer is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 12. District 12 stretches across both Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. It includes landmarks such as the Sanford USD Medical Center and Endeavor Elementary School. Royer is one of two Democrats running in the district, the other is Kristin Hayward. There are also two Republicans in the race, incumbent Greg Jamison and Amber Arlint.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Jay Williams
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jay Williams is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 18. District 18 includes the community of Yankton, and its southern border runs along the Missouri River. Williams is running alongside Democrat incumbent Ryan Cwach, but will be looking to flip one the seats in this district back to his party. He and Cwach will face two Republicans in the general election, incumbent Mike Stevens and Julie Auch.
