ohmymag.co.uk
Harry Potter: What are the stars doing now?
It's never too early to wrap up in a blanket with a hot drink in front of your favourite childhood movies and one saga is always highly anticipated at the approach of the holidays—Harry Potter. Evolution of Harry Potter actors. The movie may be timeless, but the characters certainly...
Johnny Depp Made More Than $50 Million Salary for Less Than 7 Minutes in ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Johnny Depp starred in 'Alice in Wonderland' as the Mad Hatter. He took home a lot of money for the minimal role.
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized for her experience on set
Zoe Saldaña recently spoke about her experience filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," which she said was not particularly pleasant.
disneydining.com
Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works
A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’: The Mystery Behind Who Really Composed the Song ‘Come Little Children’
'Come Little Children' is credited to composer John Debney, but here are some interesting facts about the beloved song from 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2.'
Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master Award
The veteran actress is in the hunt for her first Oscar nomination for her memorable supporting turn in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'. Jamie Lee Curtis, the veteran actress who was born to two Hollywood movie stars — Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — and then very much made her own name in the business, has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor, the Maltin Modern Master Award.
Fourth Bridget Jones's Diary movie in the works, says writer Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga. The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope...
Maye Musk Puts Trendy Twist On Cruella De Vil Costume With Fringe Dress & Gucci Boots for Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party
Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween party brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The annual bash was held at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on Monday night. Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk made a surprise appearance at the star-studded event. Maye was certainly in the spooky spirit as she arrived dressed as Cruella de Vil. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model put a trendy twist on the costume with a black ankle-length trench coat and sheer tiered fringe dress. Maye sported Cruella’s signature “split skunk hair,” which she parted on the side and styled straight. For glam, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drew Barrymore Admits She Thought E.T. Was Real As A Kid: “I Really Loved Him”
Drew Barrymore says that she believed “E.T.” was real while filming the movie as a kid. Drew Barrymore says that she thought the titular alien from Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was real while filming the classic movie. Barrymore was seven years old when she played Gertie in the film.
Collider
Cristin Milioti Cast in 'The Penguin' Series Opposite Colin Farrell
HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.
There’s a new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — starring Josh Groban, Shania Twain and more
When does the new “Beauty and the Beast” air? How to watch the new “Beauty and the Beast.” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” airs on ABC and Disney+. Who is in the new “Beauty and the Beast” on ABC? Josh Groban and Shania Twain star in new “Beauty and the Beast.”
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Feels Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, the actress appearing as Princess Diana in The Crown, recently illuminated on an interesting theory about the late beloved royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Collider
'Lucy' Spin-Off Series in the Works With Morgan Freeman in Talks to Return
Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to join the cast of the television series spinoff of Luc Besson's 2014 science fiction film, Lucy. Details of the plot are being kept closely underwraps at the moment, but it is expected to follow on from the story that ended at the conclusion of the $460 million-grossing movie. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are partnering to develop and produce the series, according to a report by Variety.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
