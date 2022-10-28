Read full article on original website
Seriously Local Guide to Hancock County | Things to do
Hancock County is a great place to play, with or WITHOUT kids! From the parks to the arts; fantastic restaurants to the amazing play places; there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Here are some of our favorite things to do in Hancock County. Things To Do...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
wibqam.com
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
Best Restaurants for Families in Morgan County
Morgan County has so much to do with your family! From the beautiful parks and hiking trails to the Aquatic Center on a Summer day, you will love spending time with your family here. While you are out exploring, you are bound to work up an appetite! We took the guesswork out of finding a family-friendly place to eat, and have all the details for the best places to stop for some great food with your kids.
Parks and Playgrounds in Morgan County
Are you spending some time in Morgan County and looking for a place for your kids to burn some energy? Maybe you’re in need of a meeting place for your next playdate. Luckily, this area is home to several parks and playgrounds worth a visit. Get out in nature and enjoy all the outdoor fun Morgan County has to offer!
Top 10 Festivals in Morgan County
Anderson Orchard holds their annual Apple Festival and Craft Fair on the last weekend in September each year. Enjoy all of your favorite orchard activities with the addition of a crafter tent. This tent features local and regional artisans and crafters. Pick apples and raspberries, let the kids play, and grab some concessions to fill hungry bellies.
Year Round Fun at Jimmy Nash City Park in Martinsville
Mooresville Family Aquatic Center
Moorseville is home to a wide variety of places for families to enjoy together, and the Mooresville Family Aquatic Center is one of the best! You can splash and play at this awesome outdoor water park that has something for the whole family. This season outdoor aquatic center boasts multiple...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Littlest Angel | A Holiday Dance Performance from the Academy of Dance Arts
The Littlest Angel is a classic Christmas tale about a mischievous little angel that doesn’t quite fit in with his heavenly surroundings. It’s a timeless tale of redemption, hope, and the Christmas Spirit. Don’t miss your chance to see the story come alive in a full-length ballet and modern dance performance from The Academy of Dance Arts. This is a holiday tradition you can’t miss!
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
WTHI
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
mymixfm.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
A celebration of life for an Indianapolis musician killed by IMPD response to mental health call
Many remembered the life and talent of Herman Whitfield III at a Saturday service in Indianapolis. About 100 people came out for the celebration of life on what would have been his 40th birthday. Music was a large part of the ceremony for the accomplished pianist and composer. State Representative...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Art Beyond Crayons
Is your refrigerator covered in your child’s paintings and doodles? Do you have a playroom or craft table littered in paint, glitter, glue, and other art supplies? If you have a child with a creative spirit in need of an outlet, check out Art Beyond Crayons in Morgantown. This art studio and party venue will inspire aspiring artists, young and old alike.
2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
