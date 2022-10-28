Jessica Stevenson and her husband Tyler own and operate Hello, Sweets in Tonawanda, New York. They debut new confections and candies on TikTok. She says in-store customers are typically in search of nostalgic candies and a walk down memory lane, picking up sweets they remember from their childhood. Online orders tend to be for newer, more novelty sweets. “The kids right now love everything sour, it can’t get sour enough for them,” she says. Sour ooze tubes and sprays like breath fresheners are the latest craze. Asked when people turn to chocolate, Stevenson expresses, “I think chocolate people are born.”

TONAWANDA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO