stepoutbuffalo.com
Host a 420-Friendly Get-Together at Puff & Stay this Holiday Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Need a place for you and a few friends to gather this holiday season? Take the Friendsgiving festivities to a whole new level this year by booking a smoke-friendly experience at Puff & Stay!
Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York
The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
wrfalp.com
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
4 local nonprofits host first Food Justice Tour event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four local nonprofits joined together Saturday afternoon to host the first Food Justice Tour event in Buffalo. The interactive community-building experience uses food and art as a way to promote health equity. Organizers also want to find solutions to improve Western New York's healthcare industry. The...
Your Kids Will Enjoy This Trunk Or Treat Event On Jefferson Ave. In Buffalo
Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This free trick-or-treating event will be held right across from the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. The event will take place from 1 to 6 pm. Costumes are encouraged! There will be plenty of candy, raffles, bounce houses, food, and activities. Buffalo's anti-violence groups will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Agents for Advocacy will also be a part of the event.
kcrw.com
Kids these days: Nostalgic candy and modern confectionary treats
Jessica Stevenson and her husband Tyler own and operate Hello, Sweets in Tonawanda, New York. They debut new confections and candies on TikTok. She says in-store customers are typically in search of nostalgic candies and a walk down memory lane, picking up sweets they remember from their childhood. Online orders tend to be for newer, more novelty sweets. “The kids right now love everything sour, it can’t get sour enough for them,” she says. Sour ooze tubes and sprays like breath fresheners are the latest craze. Asked when people turn to chocolate, Stevenson expresses, “I think chocolate people are born.”
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
wellsvillesun.com
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Sycamore trees
I write about nature and natural places in Allegany County, but my home is in Niagara County. I live on what has been the family farm since the 1950s. It once had three large barns that were all built in 1852. The last of them came finally down in 1997. Despite the quality of their construction, they couldn’t handle the elements and stand the test of time.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
Westfield residents hope annual Halloween celebrations help detract from ‘The Watcher’ craze
Halloween is on full display in the town of Westfield. And for some, the holiday couldn’t have come at a better time.
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
TODAY.com
He saw a classmate get bullied for shoes, so he stepped in with a meaningful gesture
Two middle-schoolers in Buffalo, New York have gone viral for a touching act of kindness. Romello “Mello” Early and Melvin Anderson are both in the seventh grade at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School. In recent weeks, Mello had noticed that Melvin had been on the receiving end of some hurtful comments from fellow classmates directed at the sneakers he was wearing.
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo
These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
erienewsnow.com
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
7th grader's selfless act catching attention of a few Buffalo Bills
A lesson in love and kindness, from a Buffalo student is going viral. One young man bought his friend new shoes, after he was bullied over his old ones.
Young girl continues collecting gear for homeless, after late mother came to her in dream
Nyla Moore joined Wake Up! to discuss her "Warm Hugs for the Homeless" campaign. View the full segment above.
Halloween flashmob raises money for children's hospitals
Future Dance company hosts their annual flashmob to raise money for children's hospitals. The owners said spooky season is fun but giving back is the cherry on top.
Western New York Dancers Recreate Thriller Music Video [WATCH]
This year marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most popular Halloween songs: Thriller. Not only is it an iconic staple when it comes to Halloween, it is also known as one of the most influential music videos in history, according to VOX. The album of the same name, Thriller, went onto become the highest-selling album in music history, with “over 100 million copies sold worldwide.”
