Previewing Game 3 of World Series from Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA — After being rained out on Monday, the World Series is set to resume on Tuesday night with the first of three straight games set to be played at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied at a game a piece, and one team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raffensberger went from York to MLB All-Star | Get Your Phil

YORK, Pa. — York's Ken Raffensberger was born on Aug. 8, 1917. The southpaw pitcher's reputation grew while at York High and as part of the City & County Leagues in York and Lancaster. He signed his first minor league deal in 1937 to play in the Cardinals organization...
YORK, PA
First lady Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lucky Phillies fans snag Bryce Harper's Game 3 home run

PHILADELPHIA — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a World Series game turned into an even more unbelievable experience for two Phillies fans Tuesday night when they caught Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run ball. “As soon as he hit it, we knew," said Andy Hartstein of Laurel, Delaware. "It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

