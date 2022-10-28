Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
FOX43.com
Why are fans taunting Astros with chants of 'cheater' at World Series?
PHILADELPHIA — As you tune in for Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia tonight, you may notice several fans making references to cheating or trash cans while at Citizens Bank Park. If you haven't been following baseball until recently, you might wonder what it's all about. The...
FOX43.com
World Series Game 3 postponed | Locked On Phillies
Connor discusses the rain out in Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros. Does this rain out actually end up helping the Phillies?
FOX43.com
Phillies fans in our area feeling good ahead of World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Knouse from Selinsgrove might just be the Phillies' Game 3 good luck charm. He and his wife Marisha were in the crowd at Citizens Bank Park when the Phils won the third game of the NLDS and NLCS. Hopefully, that streak continues Monday night when they...
FOX43.com
A behind-the-scenes look at Citizens Bank Park | A World Series preview
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series is shifting back to Philadelphia for the first time since 2009. FOX43's Sean Streicher got a behind-the-scenes look at Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 is played between the Houston Astros and Phillies tonight. We got a tour of the team store and spoke...
FOX43.com
Previewing Game 3 of World Series from Citizens Bank Park
PHILADELPHIA — After being rained out on Monday, the World Series is set to resume on Tuesday night with the first of three straight games set to be played at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied at a game a piece, and one team...
FOX43.com
Raffensberger went from York to MLB All-Star | Get Your Phil
YORK, Pa. — York's Ken Raffensberger was born on Aug. 8, 1917. The southpaw pitcher's reputation grew while at York High and as part of the City & County Leagues in York and Lancaster. He signed his first minor league deal in 1937 to play in the Cardinals organization...
FOX43.com
From inside Citizens Bank Park | Phillies continue run at World Series title
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies' magical postseason run continued on Tuesday night. The team took a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros with a 7-0 drubbing in which the team tied the World Series record for home runs in a game with five. Now, the team's attention turns...
FOX43.com
First lady Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.
FOX43.com
Lucky Phillies fans snag Bryce Harper's Game 3 home run
PHILADELPHIA — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a World Series game turned into an even more unbelievable experience for two Phillies fans Tuesday night when they caught Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run ball. “As soon as he hit it, we knew," said Andy Hartstein of Laurel, Delaware. "It...
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: 5 players to watch, including A.J. Brown
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles find themselves as two-touchdown favorites over the homestanding Houston Texans heading into Thursday night’s outing to
