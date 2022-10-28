PHILADELPHIA — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.

