WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
WSAW
City of Wausau says they’re behind on leaf collection
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year. The leaves are everywhere! While your kids might be a fan of them sticking around a little longer to play in, you’re probably not. That’s why the City of Wausau is working overtime to make sure your leaves get cleaned up.
WSAW
Central Wisconsin Storm hosts free skating lessons to help shape future girls hockey players
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The goal of today’s free skate in Marathon Park was to give young girls the opportunity to find a sport they love and be part of a passionate community. “I love the opportunity, specifically for girls in our community,” says JJ Deffner, Tri-Hockey Coordinator, Marathon...
WSAW
Inflation affecting Marathon County food pantries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In spite of inflation, both the Salvation Army and the Neighbors’ Place in Wausau are keeping up with increased food needs, but the extra stores are getting smaller. “We’ve seen a jump in requests for food for the most part, especially with our food pantry,...
WSAW
Election integrity: Checking on past violations and answering ineligible voter questions
(WSAW) - Voters want to know they can count on there being integrity in their elections. Here is a look at some common questions about how election workers and municipal clerks work to prevent ineligible voters from casting ballots, and a check on some past violations in Marathon County and Shawano County.
WSAW
Wausau Community Theater presents ‘Young Frankenstein’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are on sale now to see Young Frankenstein Nov. 3-5 at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
Wausau area obituaries October 28, 2022
Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice. Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.
WSAW
Gas averaging $3.55 per gallon for unleaded in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - AAA is reporting gas prices continue to decline due to demand and waffling global oil prices. The national average is $3.76 for a gallon of unleaded. In Wisconsin, drivers can expect to pay around $3.55 a gallon. On the high end, drivers in Forest County may pay $3.75. The lowest gas in the state can be found in La Crosse County. Drivers there can pay on average $3.33.
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Record-setting warmth Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even warmer and windier Wednesday with record-breaking temperatures possible across North-Central Wisconsin. Highs to climb towards the low to mid-70s. The record-high for Wausau is 72°. Plan for sunshine through Wednesday. A south/southeast flow of winds throughout the day gusting up to 20 mph. Remaining...
95.5 FM WIFC
Grand Opening Held for Ross Avenue Apartments in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.
WSAW
Most dangerous factor for trick-or-treaters is traffic
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is one of the most dangerous days for children in the terms of being struck by a vehicle. The holiday may heighten pedestrian traffic risk, because celebrations occur at dusk, masks restrict peripheral vision, costumes limit visibility, street-crossing safety is neglected, and some partygoers are impaired by alcohol.
WSAW
Confidence, chemistry powering Athens volleyball ahead of state tournament
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - After taking the court 37 times this regular season, Athens has walked away winners 32 times. But none of that matters now, as their state tournament birth brings on the team’s biggest task to date. Their preparation for Friday’s game came well before the season...
wnmufm.org
Plow stolen from Ironwood Township business
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are looking for the public’s help in a stolen plow case. On Thursday around 8:40 p.m. an 8’2” stainless steel BOSS V plow was taken from an Ironwood Township business. The vehicle was caught on surveillance video, but the license plate was unreadable.
thecitypages.com
A Wausau resident is back with a new store: Big Beauty Boutique
A Sylvester Stallone character famous for boxing once said life is not about how hard you can get hit, but about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. Here in Wausau, Elisia Doonan is a resident who embodies this outlook with her work and latest business endeavor: Big Beauty Boutique.
Wausau area births, Oct. 27
Caleb Blaskowski and Jennifer Hanen announce the birth of their daughter Haven Willow, born at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Haven weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Scott Buss and Jessica Zeinert announce the birth of their daughter Rowan Charlee, born at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you witness suspicious activity – do not approach it! Notify police. Officers took a call from a local credit union from a customer wanting to make a report about two checks that were cashed. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near...
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
