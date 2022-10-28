ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Charmane Minnie M
4d ago

it's ridiculous I rode the train last week and the amount of young people not paying and jumping is crazy

arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement

Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcpolicycenter.org

Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown

Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Off-duty Pentagon police officer arrested on multiple drug charges: Arlington County Police

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An off-duty Pentagon police officer has been arrested on multiple drug charges, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Police say Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria is an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer. He was identified as a suspect after detectives received information regarding an individual possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Washington Informer

D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race

Those who’ve rallied around D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie during this election cycle have gone toe-to-toe with supporters of the incumbent At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, a self-described vanguard for government ethics and accountability. The post D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race  appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC

