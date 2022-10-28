Read full article on original website
Charmane Minnie M
4d ago
it's ridiculous I rode the train last week and the amount of young people not paying and jumping is crazy
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement
Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
dcpolicycenter.org
Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown
Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future. The future of what is...
fox5dc.com
Hundreds of Prince William Co. residents weigh in on data center vote
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Hundreds of people signed up to let their voices be heard Tuesday – in person and virtually – on a vote that some say will change the future of Prince William County. One historian dressed as a union soldier told FOX 5 at...
Police Issue Alert To Stay Away From Suspect Vehicle Involved In DC Shooting
Washington, DC Police are issuing an alert about a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting, authorities say. An investigation is underway after shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE, according to the DC Police Department. Police are on the lookout for a dark grey Honda Accord...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty Pentagon police officer arrested on multiple drug charges: Arlington County Police
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An off-duty Pentagon police officer has been arrested on multiple drug charges, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Police say Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria is an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer. He was identified as a suspect after detectives received information regarding an individual possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County.
fox5dc.com
Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County leaves one dead; Police searching for suspect vehicle
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia State Police are searching to identify the driver of a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians on Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, killing one of the victims. The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard when two...
D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race
Those who’ve rallied around D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie during this election cycle have gone toe-to-toe with supporters of the incumbent At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, a self-described vanguard for government ethics and accountability. The post D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
