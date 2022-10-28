ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Chapel-Hill moves to next phase of testing after finding lead in water fixtures

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8zPl_0iqMNCuc00

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is moving on to the next phase of its testing after the discovery of lead in the water of some buildings.

Detectable levels of lead were discovered in campus water fixtures during a class project.

UNC says it's taking an aggressive approach to resolve the
potentially toxic concerns .

The buildings where the lead was discovered were built on or before 1930.

On Friday, UNC leaders ended phase 2 of testing the water fixtures in buildings on campus with a testing in Bynum Hall.

So far, 50 buildings have been tested. Thursday an Enviornmental Health and Safety team at UNC confirmed detectable levels were found in kitchen sinks at Henderson Street and Hickerson House.

George Battle with UNC says the procedure that follows after finding traces of lead in the water varies by either changing a water fixture or adding filtration.

Dr. Rebecca Fry and Battle say this discovery has helped their campus and believe it could inspire other older institutions to do the same. "Metals are ubiquitous and we are not alone in this issue and so what we are uncovering here it is likely to exist in many other parts of the country," Dr. Fry said.

As many as 100 people have been tested for lead poisoning, all have come back at normal levels. For any buildings not tested yet water jugs are available to students and staff

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Locate, Call Off Search For 14-Year-Old

UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police said at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday that Ruat was safely located. The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department said 14-year-old Lal Rem Ruat was last seen on Monday around...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Durham mother leaves behind three boys

A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death.
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy