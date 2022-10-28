ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay's annual Highball craft cocktail competition returns this December

By Min Craig
 4 days ago
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's  Highball Cocktail Competition makes a comeback this year, and local bars are competing to craft the best cocktail.

On Dec. 8 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. CL teams up with Beam Suntory at Nova 535, located at 535 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg, where attendees can try more than a dozen different cocktails.
Tickets to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Highball 2022 are on a flash sale now, with general admission starting at $50, GA Plus starting at $65 and VIP staring at $75.

Guests will get to sample cocktails made with vodka, gin, whiskey, and tequila, and vote on their favorite drinks in every spirit category to help select an  overall champion. Guests can also enjoy live music, local bites, entertainment and more.

The competitor lineup has yet to be released, but will appear on the Highball 2022  website alongside ticket purchase options .

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Current initiatives of Tampa Bay.

