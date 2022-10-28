The Portland Thorns have become the first team to win three NWSL Championships, beating the Kansas City Current 2-0 on Saturday night in the final at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. League MVP Sophia Smith opened the scoring in the fourth minute of play when her movement on a fast break saw her in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. The keeper didn't pose a challenge for Smith, who also won the game's MVP, as she scored what would be the winner with a slick cut to the left and a low finish. The Thorns kept the pressure up as Kansas City held up defensively until the second half when an Addisyn Merrick own goal doubled the score. Yazmeen Ryan created the danger by looking for Smith in the box and Merrick hit the cross past Franch to double Portland's lead and cement the title for the favorites.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO