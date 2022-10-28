Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
MLS Cup 2022: LAFC, Philadelphia Union set stage for Final
Major League Soccer's 27th final is set after LAFC and the Philadelphia Union advanced to the 2022 MLS Cup (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FOX) by beating Austin FC and New York City FC, respectively, in Sunday's conference finals. Here are three quick thoughts on Sunday's two games and the much...
ESPN
Portland's NWSL title success built around Sophia Smith and trying new things
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith's casual shrug of celebration said it all: "What, you expected anything else?" Four minutes into Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship, the 2022 league MVP scored to make sure there would not be any question about the result -- or why she was recently awarded the league's top individual honor.
LAFC advances to MLS Cup final with 3-0 win over Austin FC
Thanks to Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Los Angeles Football Club is headed to the MLS Cup final for the first time.Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game on Sunday in LAFC's 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final.LAFC — which won the Supporters Shield as the top team in the regular season — will host Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia in the league title match on Saturday afternoon. The Union beat NYCFC 3-1 on Sunday night.LAFC has won 11 of its last 12 matches (including the postseason) at home.It is the first time since Toronto in...
CBS Sports
NWSL Championship: Sophia Smith scores winner as Portland Thorns blanks Kansas City Current for league title
The Portland Thorns have become the first team to win three NWSL Championships, beating the Kansas City Current 2-0 on Saturday night in the final at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. League MVP Sophia Smith opened the scoring in the fourth minute of play when her movement on a fast break saw her in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. The keeper didn't pose a challenge for Smith, who also won the game's MVP, as she scored what would be the winner with a slick cut to the left and a low finish. The Thorns kept the pressure up as Kansas City held up defensively until the second half when an Addisyn Merrick own goal doubled the score. Yazmeen Ryan created the danger by looking for Smith in the box and Merrick hit the cross past Franch to double Portland's lead and cement the title for the favorites.
lastwordonsports.com
CF Montreal re-sign Samuel Piette to three year deal
MONTREAL – On Friday CF Montreal locked up a key piece in their midfield as Montreal native Samuel Piette signed a brand new three-year deal. CF Montreal re-sign Samuel Piette to three year deal. The 27-year-old who is most likely on his way to Qatar to represent Canada at...
Philadelphia heads to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over NYCFC
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.The Union will head to Los Angeles and face Supporters Shield winner LAFC in the league title match on Saturday.LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup championship game with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final earlier Sunday. The last Supporters Shield winner to reach the championship game was Toronto FC...
The Detroit Pistons Announce Bojan Bogdanović Extension
The recently acquired asset is set to stay in Detroit - barring any trades at the deadline.
Philadelphia Union make history, advance to first MLS Cup Final
The Philadelphia Union have punched their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Final. With a 3-1 victory over NYCFC, the Union advanced to the first MLS Cup Final in their club’s history. NYCFC opened the scoring with a 57th-minute strike from Maxi Moralez. However, the Union soon broke through,...
Sophia Smith sparkles as Portland Thorns capture record third NWSL title
The Portland Thorns are NWSL champions for a record third time after winning 2-0 over the Kansas City Current at Washington’s Audi Field
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should trade prior to the deadline
The Atlanta Falcons have a few players who might draw interest prior to the trade deadline. The Atlanta Falcons have been exceeding the expectations of most people as they are right in the race for the NFC South crown. However, they are also caught in the middle ground of being...
ESPN
LAFC reaches first MLS Cup final after routing Austin FC
LOS ANGELES -- LAFC will host the 2022 MLS Cup final against either the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC after a dominant 3-0 win over Austin FC in Sunday's Western Conference final at Banc of California Stadium. A Cristian Arango header and an own goal from Austin's Maximiliano...
Portland Thorns’ Rhian Wilkinson says abuse issues are worldwide in women’s soccer
As is the case with so many players, coaches, and staffers in the NWSL, Portland Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson has an unfortunate amount of experience navigating an unhealthy club environment. Speaking to reporters at Audi Field ahead of the NWSL’s championship final between her side and the Kansas City Current, Wilkinson said that while the NWSL’s myriad problems — most notably spelled out by the Yates investigation on abuse and misconduct in the league — must continue to be addressed, the same issues are prevalent all over the world. “I’m Canadian, and I was working in England, and this is everywhere,”...
Portland Thorns fans pack sports bars to watch the team win the NWSL championship game
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thorns watch parties ruled the day on Saturday as fans gathered to watch the team play the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League championship. The Thorns won their third championship with a 2-0 victory. At The Sports Bra in Northeast Portland, a bar...
FanSided
293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0