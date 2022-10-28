Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS Pics | Hilloween on a school night works out just fine in the Capitol Hill candy zone
You saw how the Hilloweekend played out around Pike/Pine. Here’s how Hilloween on a Monday night went down with kids flooding into the Capitol Hill candy zone and taking over the streets near Volunteer Park with worker-like dedication despite the school night restrictions. The past years of COVID limitations, meanwhile, were mostly lifted with some trick or treaters still choosing masks under their masks and the occasional socially distanced candy delivery tube still making an appearance. There were plenty of wild animals, superheroes, and princesses, video game characters adults didn’t recognize, a pickle brass band, and more than expected Top Gun recruits. Meanwhile, all enjoyed a relatively dry Hilloween night with only a spot or two of drizzle.
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill’s Late Night Vintage Market is a vintage market open late at night — and a lot of fun
The name Late Night Vintage Market pretty much says it all. But the new addition to E Pike’s retail mix is a deeper cut of Capitol Hill history and a showcase of some of the spirit the neighborhood still touts but can’t always live up to — mass culture subversion, random, one of a kind experiences, and, perhaps the biggest loss of pandemic-era Pike/Pine, late night hours.
This Washington City Is One Of The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
KING-5
WATCH: Rosebud motel over run by zombies
Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his model of the "Schitt's Creek" motel in 2020. Now, he's shutting the motel down.
historylink.org
The Bubbleator at Seattle Center carries its final passengers on October 1, 1980.
On October 1, 1980, the bubble-shaped plexiglass elevator known as the Bubbleator, which carried millions of visitors between floors at the Washington State Coliseum during the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, transports its final passengers. The 19-foot-diametter, 3,000-pound hydraulic elevator was built for the World of Tomorrow exhibit at a cost of $65,000. After the fair ended, the structure was re-installed in the Food Circus, today known as the Armory, where it ran between three floors, but a planned renovation to the building excluded the Bubbleator. It was put up for public auction but drew no bids. The structure was donated to Children’s Hospital with the hope it could be incorporated into a play area. When that idea fell through, the Bubbleator was disassembled and stored in a warehouse on Lake Union. In 1985, Seattle Post-Intelligencer staffer Gene Achziger paid $1,000 for the Bubbleator, moved it to Des Moines, and incorporated into his home as a greenhouse.
KOMO News
Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma
Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
Purple haze: The battle over WA state's political no-man's-lands
One drizzling afternoon earlier this month, I stood in the Issaquah home of King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, who was hosting a couple dozen doorbellers to help re-elect U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier. It’s an unassuming point on the map: a hamlet tucked away near the Cascade Mountains, bombarded that day...
Creator 'destroys' viral Queen Anne Schitt's Creek tribute for its last time on display
SEATTLE — This will be the last year people can see the "Schitt's Creek" tribute display in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his pandemic project in December 2020 and was visited by nearly 1,000 people a day. The official Instagram account for the TV show even posted about the display.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Attacked by a Conspiracy Theorist, Six Injured in “Targeted” Shooting outside Funeral, and What to Do This Halloweekend
It’s Halloweekend, witches! Please don’t make fun of me for saying “witches” in place of “bitches.” Anyway! Today is the first day of Halloweekend. If you’re still scrambling for plans, you know I’m gonna recommend our sister site, EverOut. The staff over at EverOut always find the coolest (and cheapest) events in the city. We have no choice but to stan!
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?
Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
capitolhillseattle.com
Sawant holds her People’s Budget Rally as Seattle City Council readies 100-amendment 2023 budget rebalancing package
Representative Kshama Sawant will hold her annual People’s Budget Rally this weekend as the Seattle City Council prepares to unveil its proposed “balancing package” of proposed changes to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023 spending plan. “This year, our People’s Budget campaign is fighting to fund free abortion...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
The Portland Mercury
The Future of Coffee Looks Psychedelic 🍄 ☕️
[The following was originally published in our sister publication, The Stranger, in Seattle.—eds]. On a recent cold and wet weekday morning, I decided to do my day's writing on the sheltered patio of a local cafe. Tea in hand, I opened my laptop and settled into work. But instead of writing, my mind began to pleasantly wander. I thoughtfully considered the crisp chill of the air, pondered the mossy smell from the much-needed rain, and studied the people out on the patio with me. I stared into the gray sky and felt something I don’t often feel in the middle of a weekday—a sense of deep gratitude.
Tri-City Herald
Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday
A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
KOMO News
Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Chronicle
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
