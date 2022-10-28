Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
wina.com
Albemarle supervisors decide on Southwood redevelopment Phase 2 tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors tonight considers an action item to give the go-ahead to Habitat for Humanity and others to begin Phase 2 of the Southwood redevelopment project off 5th Street Extended. This after the board did not act back in September, wanting to clarify a few things regarding county obligations in the project. A big concern Chair Donna Price had was about road, school, water & sewer, and other improvement costs of some $18-million associated with a redeveloped Southwood community. She wants to be assured county taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag providing all the financing. While county staff in last few weeks have not identified specific funds as of yet, they say they’re identifying funding opportunities such as VDOT Smart Scale and Revenue Sharing programs, as well as other grant opportunities.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
wina.com
A Discussion of the Southwood Development
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
wina.com
Dr. Patricia Rodriguez Lozano
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
q101online.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
Police: Culpeper shoplifters steal speakers, Pac-Man arcade machine from Walmart
Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.
wina.com
UVa Cancer Center joins nationwide effort to increase lung cancer screenings
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and the UVa Health Cancer Center is joining more than 50 other top cancer organizations calling on more access and awareness to early lung cancer screening for those most at-risk. Lung cancer screening expert, Dr. Michael Hanley, notes while rates are 60-to-80% for those eligible for colon, breast, and cervical cancers screenings… that number is less than 6% for those eligible for annual lung cancer screenings. He says early detection could lead to a surgery allowing removal of the tumor, and resumption of normal life afterwards.
wina.com
Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford
Daniel Rutherford discusses his office’s success in reducing drug trafficking and promoting community safety in Nelson County. Jill discusses open enrollment and health care costs as it relates to overall inflation. The Host of WINA’s ‘A Graceful Life’ discusses her support for the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank and the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
