Choctaw Native Americans first settled in Alabama and Mississippi. Choctaws are members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the Jena Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. There is a “Mother Mound” (Inholitopa iski) which serves as the centerpiece of a park in Winston County, Mississippi; it is also considered the spiritual center of the Choctaw nation. The mound’s construction dates to 0-300 AD, when the area was first settled. It shares a similar pyramidal shape with other sites from the same time period, such as the Igomar Mound in Mississippi and the Pinson Mounds in Tennessee. Due to the lack of any significant excavations, very little is known about the site’s archeological past.

