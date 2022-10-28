Read full article on original website
Bridgeport native Hawkinberry teaches in Berkeley County (West Virginia) while studying for degree
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Isabella Hawkinberry is still studying for her master’s degree in education, but the Bridgeport native is already receiving full-time on-the-job training. Hawkinberry has taught ninth- and 10th-grade English courses since Aug. 22 at Spring Mills High School while studying at night for her...
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council contributes to warming shelter staffing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council approved $38,041 in funding to cover half of the staffing costs at a warming shelter in Hazel’s House of Hope this winter. Since Janette Lewis, community impact director for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, sent a...
West Virginia authors available to talk to readers young and old at library event Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen authors from Harrison County and North Central West Virginia will showcase their published books Nov. 14 at Bridgeport Public Library’s author meet and greet. From 4-6 p.m., the 15 authors will spread throughout the library — located at 1200...
Bridgeport sweeps Preston in sectional semis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the first set, the Bridgeport Indians and the Preston Knights found themselves tied at 14-14. It was all Bridgeport from there.
Tribe of champions: Bridgeport wins sectional crown, advances to regionals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – The University Hawks weren’t going away easily. Having fought off two set points in the opening frame of their Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship match at UHS, the Hawks were battling to tie the score at 24 coming out of a timeout.
Paul Sisler
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Paul Douglas Sisler, 76, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg, Pa. Born Nov. 1, 1945, in Bruceton Mills, he was the son of the late Paul and Ruth Ellen (Friend) Sisler.
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- WVU made some improvements in its defensive execution against TCU, but that still wasn't enough to earn an upset win. It was a matter of balance - while some of the underneath pass coverage was good, execution on deep balls and against the run caught many Mountaineer defenders out of position and reacting late.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education hears from middle school principals, updates several policies Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening for two sessions, the first of which involved more discussion about the concerns of school administrators. Middle school principals attended to report on observations they’ve made in their schools this year, as well as test...
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea
Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
U.S. Navy veteran to speak at church breakfast in Bridgeport (West Virginia) before Veterans Day
News) — Retired U.S. Navy Commander Tim Morgan will be the keynote speaker in front of his fellow military veterans at a Bridgeport United Methodist Church breakfast this weekend. The breakfast, coordinated by the church’s United Methodist Men, will invite church members who served in all military branches to...
As respiratory illnesses increase, WVU experts provide advice to prvent 'tridemic' of RSV, flu and COVID-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A steady increase in respiratory illnesses across the United States as winter approaches is leading health experts at West Virginia University and elsewhere to warn of a possible “tridemic,” widespread occurrences of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Following two mild flu...
LCSC COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL SENIOR S.K.I.P DAY
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lewis County Senior Center finished its third and final Senior S.K.I.P. (Still Keeping It Physical) Day with the 5K Run, Walk or Ruff. Thirteen (13) individuals signed up to participate in this race. In the under 40 category, Levi George placed first. In the over forty group, Lynn Mikesell placed first, Sandy Strader placed second and Sharon Titus came in third.
South Harrison defeats ND, Trinity Christian to stay alive in sectional tourney
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Woods found the ideal time to serve her fourth ace. After two aces by South Harrison’s Abigail Louk, including one that narrowly made it over the net, the Hawks took a 20-16 fourth-set lead. But the Notre Dame comeback started, as a kill by Zyla Lanham, two aces by Piper Fryer and a kill by Besten gave the Fighting Irish a 21-20 lead.
Railroads topic at Horner CEOS
“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg lesson leader share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good with the best know the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle Debbie Myers president had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight summer.
Children of all ages come out for Halloween events
Children of all ages took part in various Halloween events and activities held this past weekend in Lewis County, ending Monday, October 31, with county-wide Trick or Treat Night. Festivities began with Stonewall Resort’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28. Saturday was packed, featuring the 13th annual Mon...
Concerns expressed over cemetery
I am a citizen of Lewis County. And at the moment a very angry citizen, so I will get right to the point. There is a cemetery on Route 19 between Jane Lew and Weston that is being shamefully disrespected by the owners and management. Appeals have been made and complaints filed but to no avail.
