This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA
Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County reaches landmark: 20,000 acres preserved in perpetuity
Justin Bollinger remembers stories about how difficult it was for his grandfather to lose the family farm through eminent domain proceedings to build Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in 1970. “It was really tough for my grandfather because he was born and raised in the farm home and he worked on...
York bar and bowling alley serving Phillies-inspired food for World Series
YORK, Pa. — The first game of the World Series kicks off Friday night, and many local businesses are not only airing the game—they're offering Phillies-inspired food and drinks. Alleyoops Sports Bar and Grill, inside Suburban Bowlerama in York, are offering an array of dishes and drinks created...
theburgnews.com
Sweet Space: Harrisburg bakery Raising The Bar serves up scratch-made treats at a new, second location
“I feel like an almond croissant can cure anything,” said Casey Callahan. That’s kind of the philosophy at Harrisburg bakery Raising The Bar—that everything’s a little sweeter when you stop and savor. The business, which opened in 2016 in the Broad Street Market, has lived up...
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Couse
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes “pony up” donations to fight breast cancer. This past week, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course hosted a Pink Out Race. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of breast cancer awareness. It may have...
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
lebtown.com
WLBR/WQIC radio sold for second time since 2019; impact on formats unclear
Lebanon County’s oldest radio station is getting new owners for the second time in a little over three years, but personnel and format changes, if any, haven’t been revealed. Radio industry website Radio Insight reported on Oct. 12 that local AM/FM station WLBR/WQIC is among 34 radio stations...
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
abc27.com
Contractor gets Harrisburg parking ticket for trailer: “I thought it was unfair”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hickey has been a contractor for 12 years and does a lot of work in the city of Harrisburg. He says he has parked this truck and 16 foot box trailer trailer on Forester Street many times when he is working in the city and always pays for parking, but last week when he came back out to his truck he got a surprise.
abc27.com
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
Mr. Sticky’s ‘Extremely Addictive’ Buns are Coming to Hampden Township
The new outpost, which is slated to open later this winter, has been a long time coming for local franchisee Philip Stuck.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
