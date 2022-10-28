ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Couse

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes “pony up” donations to fight breast cancer. This past week, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course hosted a Pink Out Race. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of breast cancer awareness. It may have...
GRANTVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

