EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in the final month of the regular season and nowhere near where it expected to be. A year ago, the Spartans entered November undefeated and were No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They’re now 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten and have lost five of their last six games. Michigan State is also coming off a 29-7 loss at No. 4 Michigan which included a postgame incident in the tunnel that led to four Spartans being suspended indefinitely.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO