ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 10

JACKSON -- From eight, were are down to four area teams left in the football playoffs. Wins by Napoleon, Lumen Christi, Manchester and Jackson means those teams play on, and will tee it up for a chance to win a district title on Friday.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s Blake Corum, Jake Moody earn Big Ten weekly honors

Michigan running back Blake Corum and kicker Jake Moody earned individual recognition for their efforts in the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over in-state rival Michigan State. The Big Ten named Corum its offensive player of the week, and Moody its special-teams player of the week. Corum turned in his fifth-straight 100-yard rushing game, picking up 177 yards and two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving -- and he averaged 5.4 yards per carry. This marks Corum’s second time winning the honors this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Homer volleyball player Kennedy Miller named Athlete of the Week in Jackson area

Homer volleyball player Kennedy Miller was selected as Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area for the week of October 19-25. Miller took 31.83% of the vote, beating out Addison cross country runner Stephanie Hernandez (22.13%), Columbia Central volleyball player Ava Lyke (17.89%) and Hanover-Horton runner Isabella Berry (16.76%).
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Rutgers prediction and odds for Saturday, 11/5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 8-0 this past Saturday with a 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans, and our experts cashed their early...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

The five biggest questions facing Michigan State in 2022-23

EAST LANSING – Slowly, we’ve learned more and more about what this Michigan State basketball team will look like in 2022-23. The Spartans have been holding preseason practice for five weeks, with one week to go before the Nov. 7 opener against Northern Arizona.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

After losing 5 of 6 and incident at Michigan, Spartans stress need to stick together

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in the final month of the regular season and nowhere near where it expected to be. A year ago, the Spartans entered November undefeated and were No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They’re now 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten and have lost five of their last six games. Michigan State is also coming off a 29-7 loss at No. 4 Michigan which included a postgame incident in the tunnel that led to four Spartans being suspended indefinitely.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan-Michigan State, the game and the aftermath

Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State football game was really two very different events. There was the game itself. Michigan dominated that one, winning 29-7. The Wolverines’ defense stepped up big, which made the offense’s red-zone woes irrelevant, at least on this night. We dive into the fourth-down stops and Jake Moody’s big day while also trying to figure out why Michigan had to settle for field goals after nearing the Michigan State goal line.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy