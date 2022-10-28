Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Grass Lake wins volleyball district quarterfinal in straight sets over East Jackson
GRASS LAKE – Strong play from the service line and the front line propelled Grass Lake to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 win over East Jackson on Tuesday in the Division 3 district quarterfinal. The Warriors got strong hitting across the board, with Brooke Bradley, Olivia Turner and Monique Diehl...
How to watch Michigan State vs. Grand Valley State: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Duke, Michigan State is back in action. The Spartans play their first and only public exhibition game of the season on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, less than a week before they open the season on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona.
Takeaways from Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State
EAST LANSING – After seven long months away, we finally got to see Michigan State’s basketball team take to the court again. The Spartans took down Grand Valley State, 73-56, in their lone exhibition game of the preseason on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center. Here are four...
Vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 10
JACKSON -- From eight, were are down to four area teams left in the football playoffs. Wins by Napoleon, Lumen Christi, Manchester and Jackson means those teams play on, and will tee it up for a chance to win a district title on Friday.
Kalamazoo-area runners aim for strong finish at 2022 cross country state finals
KALAMAZOO, MI - Months of sacrifice and preparation all boil down to no more than half an hour on a brisk fall day at the Michigan International Speedway. That’s the scenario high school cross country runners will face this weekend, when the Brooklyn racetrack hosts the state finals on Saturday.
Lumen Christi tops Leslie in straight sets in volleyball district quarterfinal
GRASS LAKE -- The second and third sets saw Leslie put up a tough fight, but Lumen Christi came out on top each time in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 win on Tuesday in the district quarterfinal. The second set saw Leslie take an early lead, make a late run to...
Michigan State pulls away in second half to top Grand Valley State
EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what it’s like to lose a home exhibition game to Grand Valley State. It avoided doing so for a second time on Monday. The Spartans came back in the second half to top the Lakers, 73-56, on Tuesday night in an exhibition at the Breslin Center.
Michigan’s Blake Corum, Jake Moody earn Big Ten weekly honors
Michigan running back Blake Corum and kicker Jake Moody earned individual recognition for their efforts in the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over in-state rival Michigan State. The Big Ten named Corum its offensive player of the week, and Moody its special-teams player of the week. Corum turned in his fifth-straight 100-yard rushing game, picking up 177 yards and two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving -- and he averaged 5.4 yards per carry. This marks Corum’s second time winning the honors this season.
Homer volleyball player Kennedy Miller named Athlete of the Week in Jackson area
Homer volleyball player Kennedy Miller was selected as Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area for the week of October 19-25. Miller took 31.83% of the vote, beating out Addison cross country runner Stephanie Hernandez (22.13%), Columbia Central volleyball player Ava Lyke (17.89%) and Hanover-Horton runner Isabella Berry (16.76%).
Michigan football vs. Rutgers prediction and odds for Saturday, 11/5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 8-0 this past Saturday with a 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans, and our experts cashed their early...
Big Ten power rankings: Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course
November is upon us, and it brings a full slate of Big Ten action. All 14 teams will take the field this coming Saturday, Nov. 5. There’s quantity, but is there quality? Only two games have single-digit spreads, with the smallest Purdue’s 4.5-point spread against Iowa.
The five biggest questions facing Michigan State in 2022-23
EAST LANSING – Slowly, we’ve learned more and more about what this Michigan State basketball team will look like in 2022-23. The Spartans have been holding preseason practice for five weeks, with one week to go before the Nov. 7 opener against Northern Arizona.
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Being out-toughed and an ‘insane mistake’
EAST LANSING – Basketball was back at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night. Michigan State played its first and only exhibition of the 2022-23 season, beating Grand Valley State, 73-56. Here’s a sampling of what was heard at Tom Izzo’s postgame press conference and in the home locker room...
After losing 5 of 6 and incident at Michigan, Spartans stress need to stick together
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in the final month of the regular season and nowhere near where it expected to be. A year ago, the Spartans entered November undefeated and were No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They’re now 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten and have lost five of their last six games. Michigan State is also coming off a 29-7 loss at No. 4 Michigan which included a postgame incident in the tunnel that led to four Spartans being suspended indefinitely.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan-Michigan State, the game and the aftermath
Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State football game was really two very different events. There was the game itself. Michigan dominated that one, winning 29-7. The Wolverines’ defense stepped up big, which made the offense’s red-zone woes irrelevant, at least on this night. We dive into the fourth-down stops and Jake Moody’s big day while also trying to figure out why Michigan had to settle for field goals after nearing the Michigan State goal line.
Tunnel fight, suspensions stain Mel Tucker and Michigan State’s season
This is an opinion piece by MLive reporter Matt Wenzel. It was late October last year when Michigan State players celebrated with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the field at a raucous Spartan Stadium. Following a thrilling victory against rival Michigan in a matchup between unbeaten top-10 teams, the Spartans...
Michigan teammates feel for Gemon Green, Ja’Den McBurrows: ‘Really disgusting’
ANN ARBOR -- There was commotion in the Michigan locker room, with players getting riled up over reports from what had just happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Sophomore safety Rod Moore wondered what was up, then watched a video for himself. He hasn’t been able to watch it since.
Ferris State uses 28-point second quarter to roll past Northern Michigan
The No. 7-ranked Ferris State University football team made sure there would be no bumps in the road during their trip to Northern Michigan University on Saturday, as they exploded for 42 first-half points in a convincing 56-20 win over the Wildcats from the Superior Dome in Marquette, Michigan. The...
Michigan’s next opponent, Rutgers, loses game and new starting QB on Saturday
Rutgers has given Michigan a tough game each of the past two years. Saturday’s results were a reminder that this season might be different. Rutgers was shut out at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, 31-0. The Scarlet Knights had just 134 yards of offense and three turnovers. They fell to 1-4 in the Big Ten (4-4 overall).
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Michigan State’s two-year grip on the Paul Bunyan Trophy is over. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against the Spartans (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. While the Wolverines remain in the...
