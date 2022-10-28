ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. But Russian President...
SFGate

Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's foreign minister Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on previously made pledges to battle climate change ahead of this month's U.N. summit. Sameh Shoukry, the president of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy