Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal.
Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. But Russian President...
Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's foreign minister Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on previously made pledges to battle climate change ahead of this month's U.N. summit. Sameh Shoukry, the president of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh...
