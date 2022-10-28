ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota

(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
farmforum.net

Oct. 31: Crop progress and pasture conditions

For the week ending October 30, 2022, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 47% very short, 37% short, 15% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 42% very short, 40% short, 17% adequate, and 1% surplus.
IOWA STATE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Drought conditions intensify in the Midwest

As the 2022 harvest season is rapidly drawing to a close, many areas of the Corn Belt are now in a moderate to severe drought, with conditions worsening in the past couple of months. The latest “U.S. Drought Monitor” released on October 27 places all of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri at some level of drought, as well as much of the major crop producing areas of Minnesota, Illinois and North Dakota. Currently, approximately 60 percent of the tillable crop acres in the U.S. are being impacted by some level of drought. The National Drought Mitigation Center, which produces the updated U.S. Drought Monitor on a weekly basis, indicated that current conditions are comparable to the Fall of 2012, when over 61 percent of the U.S. crop acres were impacted by some level of drought.
NEBRASKA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
farmforum.net

Navigator could begin pipeline route surveys on South Dakota private land

The 30-day interlude before Navigator CO2 Ventures, a Nebraska-based company with designs to build a $3 billion hazardous liquid carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota, could enter private property without permission is now over. On Sept. 27, Navigator submitted a siting permit application for their Heartland Greenway CO2 project to...
IOWA STATE
farmforum.net

Dakota Gardener: The secret to great pumpkin pie

Pumpkin mania is all around us. We can enjoy pumpkin coffee, pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin cheesecake and more. And the star of the season is pumpkin pie, an all-time classic!. Gardeners often ask me what is the best pumpkin to grow for making pumpkin pie. My answer may surprise you. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OHIO STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota hunters this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
PRINCETON, MN
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See

You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy