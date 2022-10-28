ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Nightclub is fined more than £30,000 after disorientated woman fell 40ft out of a window suffering a collapsed lung and broken jaw when she tried to escape after being locked inside by staff

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A nightclub has been ordered to pay more than £30k after a disorientated woman fell from a top floor 40ft-high window - after being locked inside by staff.

The woman fell into the yard below The Club in St Austell, Cornwall after she had desperately tried to escape from the shut venue and then laid undiscovered for hours with significant injuries, a court heard.

She suffered from complex pelvic fractures, a fractured wrist and sternum, a collapsed lung and a broken jaw and was only discovered by a passer-by at around 7.30am the next morning.

The unnamed woman spent 15 days in the major trauma unit at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon, following her fall from the equivalent height of a fourth floor window on February 18 2019.

The Club was told to pay £30,499 at Bodmin Magistrates Court on Tuesday in court expenses and fines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20t8xW_0iqMM1BF00
The Club nightclub in St Austell, Cornwall has been ordered to pay more than £30k after a disorientated woman fell from a top floor 40ft window (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtFjL_0iqMM1BF00
 After the ruling, The Club (pictured) have said 'a new management structure was put into place within the company'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frdgL_0iqMM1BF00
The unnamed woman spent 15 days in the major trauma unit at Derriford Hospital (picturd) in Plymouth, Devon after her fall

The facility's representatives pleaded guilty to two charges under Sections 2 and 3 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 following a Cornwall Council investigation.

The Club was issued a fine of £9,380, a surcharge of £181 and was ordered to pay costs of £20,938.

A report by Cornwall Council Health and Safety team suggested that the victim had become confused after entering an area of the club no longer in use.

After becoming disorientated, she made her way to a fire exit which she was unable to open.

Believing she had become trapped in a basement, she activated a fire alarm call point - but was ignored by staff who mistook the location of the alarm and silenced it.

Final checks by staff before closing the building for the night also failed to find her and she remained locked inside the premises.

During the night, the woman found her way into the glass wash area where she climbed onto a sink and fell out of a window she presumed she could escape through.

The investigation also revealed that safety systems at the time of the incident within The Club fell far below those which would be expected of such premises.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, the portfolio holder responsible for Public Protection and Enforcement Services at Cornwall Council, said: 'This is a really awful case where a woman has suffered appalling injuries.

'Thankfully incidents like this are rare, but when businesses put people at risk by failing to adhere to health and safety regulations we will not hesitate to prosecute.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dhWd_0iqMM1BF00
The Club St Austell released a statement after the ruling saying that 'staff failings... had not aided these unfortunate circumstances'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6Pjv_0iqMM1BF00
'The Club', based in St Austell, Cornwall, was told to pay £30,499 at Bodmin Magistrates Court on Tuesday in court expenses and fines

The Club St Austell released a statement after the ruling, saying an independent health and safety investigation that 'employee failings had not aided' the circumstances.

They said: 'In February 2019, there was an unfortunate incident where a customer made their way through a fire door into a restricted area within our premises. Whilst in this area they set off the fire alarm.

'Instead of using one of multiple fire escapes to exit the area, for some unknown reason, they instead forced open a 3rd storey window, and attempted to lower themselves out.

'Fortunately, they survived the fall.'

The statement added: 'Following an independent health and safety investigation, it was identified to the company director, that employee failings on the night had not aided these unfortunate circumstances.

'Following the investigation, a new management structure was put into place within the company.

'The Club St Austell Ltd has also since contracted an independent consultant to continually monitor, review, and update our health and safety systems.

'The safety of our customers and staff continues to be our highest priority.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Nik

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

676K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy