Female prison officer, 25, denies inappropriate relationship with inmate who ALSO had a fling with female prison nurse now in jail for six months herself over the romance

A female prison officer has denied having a romantic relationship with the same inmate who had a fling with a prison nurse - before she was sent down for six months.

Ruth Shmylo, 25, denies misconduct in public office over the alleged fling while working at a category B prison.

Earlier this month nurse Elyse Hibbs, also 25, was jailed for six months after having flirtatious phone calls with the same man.

The two women were accused of having flings with the same 'manipulative' inmate at HMP Parc, in Bridgend.

Health worker Hibbs met the prisoner while giving him medical treatment in jail and contacted him on Instagram afterwards.

Ruth Shmylo, 25, (pictured) denies misconduct in a public office over the alleged fling while working at a category B prison

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said jail chiefs suspected the inmate was involved in a relationship at the prison so transferred him to HMP Manchester.

But investigators then found Hibbs's phone number on his approved calls list for inmates.

Mr Cobbe said: 'Having been moved the inmate's calls were monitored in HMP Manchester and it was quite plain the relationship with this defendant had was being nurtured by the inmate.

'He contacted the defendant very many times and the bulk of it occurred when she was employed at HMP Parc.'

Female prison officer Ruth Shmylo arriving at Cardiff Crown Court where she pleaded not guilty to having an "inappropriate relationship" with an inmate

Mr Cobbe said the inmate used his mother and a friend to contact Hibbs after he searched for her on Instagram.

He said: 'The calls between them were flirtatious. They talk about the prison, staff within the prison, he tells her that he loves her and she tells him he doesn't know her to love her.

'He tells her that he loves her and she tells him that she loves him too. The calls included references to the defendant's existing partner and the inmate continuously suggested he would replace him and be in a relationship with her.'

Both of them swapped messages on social media by contacting each other through an account held by the inmate's friend, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Earlier this month nurse Elyse Hibbs (pictured), also 25, was jailed after admitting flirtatious phone calls with the lad who has not been named

Hibbs quit her post at HMP Parc in July 2021 and was arrested a week later and admitted exchanging messages with the prisoner.

She told police she was scared to end the contact after he had previously threatened her.

Mr Cobbe said: 'She explained that she and the inmate were never in a sexual relationship of any kind at all.

'She accepted she should have reported the matter but that she got in too deep and couldn't get out.'

Hibbs, of Newbridge, Gwent, admitted misconduct in a public office.

Adam Sharp, defending Hibbs, said the prisoner was known within the system to be a 'particularly manipulative individual'.

The prisoner tracked down Hibbs (pictured at Cardiff Crown Court) online and the pair exchanged messages and phone calls over several weeks. The pair swapped messages by contacting each other through an Instagram account held by the inmate's friend

He said: 'She was young, impressionable, inexperienced and vulnerable to the malign influence of the inmate who sought to exploit her.'

Mr Sharp said Hibbs had 'dedicated a significant part of her adult life' to nursing but her conviction meant she would be banned from the profession.

Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, told Hibbs: 'You knew what you were doing was wrong, you had training but nevertheless you went ahead and formed what was clearly an emotional relationship with this prisoner.

'Although you were young you held a position of responsibility as a nurse and as a member of prison staff. You failed to report initial contact despite advice from a colleague and training you had had.

'You engaged in flirtatious relationship initially, you failed to report the on-going contact and you failed to report that this inmate had upon him and in custody an unlawful device.'

Hibbs, allegedly having gotten in 'too deep' with the prisoner, quit her post at HMP Parc in Bridgend (pictured) in July 2021 and was arrested a week later

Shmylo will stand trial over an alleged affair with the same prisoner while she was employed as a custody officer at the 1,652-capacity HMP Parc Prison in Bridgend, Wales.

The charge against her states: 'While acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate

relationship with a prisoner.'

Cardiff Crown Court heard the charges relate to alleged phone calls between Shymlo and the inmate but a previous hearing was told she 'strongly denies' the case.

Prosecutors have been ordered to serve transcripts of the alleged phone calls between the pair before a trial takes place next year.

Shmylo, of Treforest, Pontypridd, was handed unconditional bail.