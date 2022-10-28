ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 30

Elyce
4d ago

A shame the courts could not of heard this and had a decision made on this before voting took place. Finally a good verdict. It is unprecedented, and Desantis only has veto power. He does not have executive authority to draw and present a map, so therefore he put himself in a legislative compacity and can not stand behind executive privilege. Finally, a very common sense ruling.

Reply
10
Ron Miskie
4d ago

Good. They have single handedly destroyed our democracy and freedoms. Put them in jail.

Reply(10)
21
Find 11,780 Votes
4d ago

Great news. Throw the crooks in jail. Down with DeSantrash

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime

On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’

TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy