Read full article on original website
Elyce
4d ago
A shame the courts could not of heard this and had a decision made on this before voting took place. Finally a good verdict. It is unprecedented, and Desantis only has veto power. He does not have executive authority to draw and present a map, so therefore he put himself in a legislative compacity and can not stand behind executive privilege. Finally, a very common sense ruling.
Reply
10
Ron Miskie
4d ago
Good. They have single handedly destroyed our democracy and freedoms. Put them in jail.
Reply(10)
21
Find 11,780 Votes
4d ago
Great news. Throw the crooks in jail. Down with DeSantrash
Reply
15
Related
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Washington Examiner
Trump agrees with Megyn Kelly prediction about 2024 fight against Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump said he agrees with an assessment by journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly about how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would not stand a chance in a face-off against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary contest. Kelly, who was criticized by Trump in graphic fashion during the 2016...
Charlie Crist Former Staff Members, Colleagues Send Letter Endorsing Florida Governor DeSantis
Education, immigration, property insurance, abortion, and the economy took center stage Monday night as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist faced off in the only debate of their campaign. On Tuesday, 37 former colleagues and staffers of Charlie Crist took the stage, metaphorically speaking. George LeMieux, Crist’s former...
Trump's niece believes he will 'take revenge' on DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again
Mary Trump is under the impression that her uncle Donald Trump will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images.
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
FIRST ON FOX: Crist claims he's 'trustworthy' after his former staff, colleagues endorse DeSantis
A number of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's ex-staffers and colleagues have endorsed incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.
Crist is Ahead of DeSantis, According to One Poll
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist believes that Hurricane Ian’s response hurt the incumbent. “It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”
After DeSantis touts voter fraud arrests, Florida adds voting clause to probation form
A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people for alleged voter fraud, his administration quietly made a change that some say could help the state go after more people.
Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime
On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
NBC Miami
Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz Denied Access to South Florida Postal Facility
A member of Congress from South Florida is expressing her frustration at being denied access to a main U.S. Postal Service facility while trying to get a look at how vote-by-mail ballots are handled and processed. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz along with Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott were scheduled...
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him
Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr. Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’
TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
Miami’s radicalization is astonishing: Cuban Americans won’t get off the Trump train | Opinion
Cuban Americans in Miami are proving Donald Trump right on one issue.
Proud Boys, allies rally in support of GOP canvasser in front of Hialeah voting site
About three-dozen people gathered outside John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah Saturday to rally in support of Christopher Monzon, the GOP canvasser brutally beaten earlier this week about a mile away — an attack that Monzon’s family and Sen. Marco Rubio said was politically motivated.
Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion
Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Right-wing disrupters at the polls? Miami-Dade and Broward aren’t worried. Should they be? | Editorial
There are rumblings across the country that plans are in the works by extreme right conservative factions to disrupt the election process.
Comments / 30