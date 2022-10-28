Read full article on original website
M M Machado
4d ago
beach sand was cheap to build concrete with unfortunately it has salt in it.. a little Paola here and there and then you got a building that's going to have its decks falling off
Troyble
4d ago
Wind and flood damaged homes have a way of drawing attention to construction and drainage issues. Like so many other matters, society finds itself forced to set behavioral standards to counter ignorance and greed. Pay now, or pay more later.
Carmen Y Cruz
4d ago
That why the infrastructure bill is for to build back better. The bill the Republican refuse to sign and passed. You are using the money like your party signed for the plan. Thank you Democrats and Joe Biden, Trump was supposed to do this plan but he was to busy on Twitter and plotting revenge on his opponents and the counrty.
