ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 21

M M Machado
4d ago

beach sand was cheap to build concrete with unfortunately it has salt in it.. a little Paola here and there and then you got a building that's going to have its decks falling off

Reply
10
Troyble
4d ago

Wind and flood damaged homes have a way of drawing attention to construction and drainage issues. Like so many other matters, society finds itself forced to set behavioral standards to counter ignorance and greed. Pay now, or pay more later.

Reply
5
Carmen Y Cruz
4d ago

That why the infrastructure bill is for to build back better. The bill the Republican refuse to sign and passed. You are using the money like your party signed for the plan. Thank you Democrats and Joe Biden, Trump was supposed to do this plan but he was to busy on Twitter and plotting revenge on his opponents and the counrty.

Reply(3)
9
Related
floridapolitics.com

Mark Wilson: Hurricane Ian proves crisis in home insurance

Florida’s property insurance rates have skyrocketed to three times the national average. Florida is in the midst of a swirling storm with a property insurance market that has been described as in free fall. In late August, we marked the 30th anniversary of Category 5 Hurricane Andrew making landfall in South Florida. At the time, Andrew, was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 11.1.22: One week out — Midterm money races

As the Midterms approach, a fundraising state-of-play. Just a week out from Election Day. For all the talk of Florida shifting from a purple state to a (light) shade of red, it is still the locale for millions in political spending. More than $120 million was raised — and over...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election

Heading into the final week, DeSantis maintains large leads in the polls and in overall campaign resources over his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist. With one week until the General Election, the Republican Party of Florida released its last TV advertisement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 60-second spot titled “Keeping Florida Free.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist ad hits Ron DeSantis for taking away women’s rights

New Charlie Crist campaign ad, 'Signing Away,' claims Ron DeSantis is 'happy' to take away women's autonomy. Charlie Crist’s campaign has a new ad running today that hits again on a central theme of the Democrat’s campaign for Governor: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to control women’s bodies.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

On-site visits scheduled for six Gold Seal nursing home hopefuls

There are 690 nursing home in Florida, but only 14 are 'Gold Seal.'. Members of a blue-ribbon, long-term care panel agreed to schedule on-site visits to six nursing homes and to reconvene at the end of November to decide which facilities should be recommended for the “Gold Seal” designation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime

On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy