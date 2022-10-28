The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 8 Picks, & More

Read full article on original website
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
thecomeback.com
Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense
There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react as Steelers burn Eagles with ‘Philly Special’ redux
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sluggish offense turned to a little trickery Sunday to score a touchdown. If the play looked familiar to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a reason — it came straight out of Philly’s playbook. Late in the first quarter with the Steelers facing 4th and...
NBC Sports
Chase Claypool throws TD to Derek Watt, Steelers tie Eagles
Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the subject of scorn for Steelers fans this season, but he dialed up a winner on a fourth down late in the first quarter on Sunday. After Eagles defensive end Brandan Graham committed a penalty for trying to simulate the snap on a...
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
Yardbarker
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada
Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers are pleading for the team to can their offensive coordinator.
2 firsts on Steelers TD versus the Eagles
Late in the first quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers tied things up with the Philadelphia Eagles in a most unique way. Wide receiver Chase Claypool took a quick handoff as we have seen before but instead of running it in, Claypool threw it to fullback Derek Watt for the score. This...
Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
Hurts puts hurting on Steelers as woes in Philadelphia continue
PHILADELPHIA — The results were as predictable as a little kid getting frightened inside a haunted house. In a game fittingly played on Halloween weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers visited their personal little shop of horrors on the other side of the state and had their secondary picked apart like a bunch of skeletons by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
