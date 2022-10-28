ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 8 Picks, & More

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense

There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Chase Claypool throws TD to Derek Watt, Steelers tie Eagles

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the subject of scorn for Steelers fans this season, but he dialed up a winner on a fourth down late in the first quarter on Sunday. After Eagles defensive end Brandan Graham committed a penalty for trying to simulate the snap on a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Hurts puts hurting on Steelers as woes in Philadelphia continue

PHILADELPHIA — The results were as predictable as a little kid getting frightened inside a haunted house. In a game fittingly played on Halloween weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers visited their personal little shop of horrors on the other side of the state and had their secondary picked apart like a bunch of skeletons by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
PITTSBURGH, PA

