The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 8 Picks, & More

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO