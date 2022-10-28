Read full article on original website
Related
The Washington Post Comes to Aid Idaho Drag Queens
I’ll wager the number of drag queen performers across Idaho is under 100 people. The Washington Post has decided to come and save the day for the men who parade as women. The arbiter of liberal American culture picked up a story reported statewide last week. The Idaho Family Policy Center is pursuing legislation that would ban drag displays at public venues.
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
RECALL: Western U.S. Costco Chicken Patties May Contain Plastic
A voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers of packaged frozen chicken in the United States is underway. Foster Farms, Farmerville, La. Establishment, announced the recall on October 29, and the flagged products were shipped to Costco stores throughout the western United States. Foster Farms has recalled nearly 150,000...
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
New Executive Director Named for Southern Idaho Tourism
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.
Here’s How To Donate Leftover Halloween Candy To Idaho Soldiers
For those in the Gem State that collected way too much candy during the Halloween celebration, you can donate some to Idaho troops currently serving our country overseas and perhaps save yourself a hefty bill from the dentist. Prior to taking our young son trick or treating Monday night on...
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
idahofreedom.org
Medicaid quagmire is costing Idaho dearly
“War is hell,” as the saying goes. Every war comes with costs on and off the battlefield, especially wars fought when there is no intention of ever winning. President Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” is such a war. It’s a welfare monstrosity with a 57-year history...
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Are You Brave Enough to Hike Through a Haunted Forest in Idaho?
There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
travelnowsmart.com
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3