TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO