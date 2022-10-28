ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched

The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff

The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role

The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the […] The post ‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau

Jalen Brunson has been nothing short of amazing since he started the new season with the New York Knicks. At this point, there’s no denying that the Knicks made the right decision to spend big on the former Dallas Mavericks guard in free agency. It’s also hard to deny, however, that the Knicks would have […] The post Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls

On a day when Brooklyn lost head coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and the Nets had an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second half Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. But as has been the case to start the season, Chicago stormed back to claim […] The post ‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s been crickets’: Reggie Miller calls out NBA stars for silence on Kyrie Irving

Much has been said about what should be done regarding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s controversial support of what appears to be an antisemitic documentary. While the Nets brass has talked a lot about denouncing all forms of discrimination, Irving still is yet to face repercussions for his actions, and he still continues to log […] The post ‘It’s been crickets’: Reggie Miller calls out NBA stars for silence on Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on Steve Nash’s defeated mindset days before Nets firing

Now that more details continue to emerge, a clearer picture is being painted with regard to the Brooklyn Nets’ shocking decision to fire Steve Nash as their head coach. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has chimed in on these rather unexpected developments, and as always, the renowned NBA guru had a few Woj bombs to impart. For […] The post Woj drops truth bomb on Steve Nash’s defeated mindset days before Nets firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Butler has Heat Twitter in a frenzy after dagger shot vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

After beginning the season 2-5, many doubted whether the Miami Heat can still be the same old contenders of yore. And to make matters even more concering, the Heat entered Tuesday night slated to face Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, which put them at real risk of slipping to 2-6. Not if Jimmy Butler has anything to say about the matter, however.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero

Well, what do you know, amidst all the tanking talk, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved to above. 500 on the season, improving to 4-3 after a comeback 116-108 victory over the Orlando Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent yet again, dropping 34 points and six dimes in the win. While the Thunder aren’t expected to […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero appeared first on ClutchPoints.
