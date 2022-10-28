Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role
The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the […] The post ‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau
Jalen Brunson has been nothing short of amazing since he started the new season with the New York Knicks. At this point, there’s no denying that the Knicks made the right decision to spend big on the former Dallas Mavericks guard in free agency. It’s also hard to deny, however, that the Knicks would have […] The post Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wasn’t dubbed the Point God for nothing. Over the past two games, Paul has posted an insane assist to turnover ratio of 27-to-1. However, he still felt hard done by the call that gave him his first turnover in 95 minutes worth of game time.
‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls
On a day when Brooklyn lost head coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and the Nets had an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second half Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. But as has been the case to start the season, Chicago stormed back to claim […] The post ‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
‘It’s been crickets’: Reggie Miller calls out NBA stars for silence on Kyrie Irving
Much has been said about what should be done regarding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s controversial support of what appears to be an antisemitic documentary. While the Nets brass has talked a lot about denouncing all forms of discrimination, Irving still is yet to face repercussions for his actions, and he still continues to log […] The post ‘It’s been crickets’: Reggie Miller calls out NBA stars for silence on Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on Steve Nash’s defeated mindset days before Nets firing
Now that more details continue to emerge, a clearer picture is being painted with regard to the Brooklyn Nets’ shocking decision to fire Steve Nash as their head coach. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has chimed in on these rather unexpected developments, and as always, the renowned NBA guru had a few Woj bombs to impart. For […] The post Woj drops truth bomb on Steve Nash’s defeated mindset days before Nets firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
Jimmy Butler has Heat Twitter in a frenzy after dagger shot vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
After beginning the season 2-5, many doubted whether the Miami Heat can still be the same old contenders of yore. And to make matters even more concering, the Heat entered Tuesday night slated to face Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, which put them at real risk of slipping to 2-6. Not if Jimmy Butler has anything to say about the matter, however.
Kevin Durant reveals exact moment he learned Steve Nash got fired by Nets
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admitted he was sleeping in the buildup of Steve Nash’s firing on Tuesday afternoon. So when he woke up, it was only then he learned of the team’s decision. Durant shared as much during his postgame presser following their 108-99 loss to the...
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero
Well, what do you know, amidst all the tanking talk, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved to above. 500 on the season, improving to 4-3 after a comeback 116-108 victory over the Orlando Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent yet again, dropping 34 points and six dimes in the win. While the Thunder aren’t expected to […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Jordan Poole hilariously trolls ref mid-game after controversial call
The Golden State Warriors suffered their third straight loss on Tuesday after falling to the Miami Heat, 116-109. Jordan Poole had a miserable game in this one, which also involved three controversial travelling calls on the 6-foot-4 guard. Early in the fourth quarter, Poole got whistled for his third palming...
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022
The Washington Wizards will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Wizards-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below. Washington has struggled...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0