Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday

Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend against Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue

Indiana volleyball played a pair of home–and–away matches this past weekend after beating both Michigan State and Michigan on the road last weekend. Indiana first faced Rutgers on Friday night in Bloomington before traveling to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. Much of the Hoosier crowd in Wilkinson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Perfect end-of-season run proves unsustainable for Indiana men’s soccer after Maryland draw

For just over an hour of match time, the mood around a damp Jerry Yeagley Field grew as cheerful as it did anxious. Senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink’s perfectly taken free kick in the 25th minute gave Indiana men’s soccer and its fans a reason to believe in the dream of snatching a share of the Big Ten regular season title. However, holding onto a win against No. 8 Maryland in Sunday’s match became stressful as the clock ticked.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Student Health Center to offer flu shot clinics Nov. 4 and Nov. 7

IU is offering a series of flu shot clinics at the Student Health Center located at 600 Eagleson Ave. The on-campus clinics are for current IU Bloomington faculty, staff and enrolled students only. Students are required to schedule appointments online. The clinics will be offered on Friday, Nov. 4, and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with stabbing near campus this past weekend

The Bloomington Police Department arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old male early Saturday morning, BPD said in an email Tuesday. Officers responded to a call from a home in the 400 block of North Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his arm.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Q&A with ‘Hansel and Gretel’ director Candace Evans

The Musical Arts Center will open its third opera of the fall season with Englebert Humperdink’s “Hansel and Gretel.” The production will be directed by renowned theatrical director Candace Evans. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 17-18. Evans has returned to guest...

