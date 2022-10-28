Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Fresh off bye week, Indiana football faced with Camper injury, more quarterback decisions
Four games remain on Indiana football’s schedule. Amidst a record of 3-5 through the first eight games, six is the magic number. Six wins will automatically grant Indiana a bowl appearance for the first time since the 2020 season — the third time since head coach Tom Allen's first full season in 2017.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday
Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend against Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue
Indiana volleyball played a pair of home–and–away matches this past weekend after beating both Michigan State and Michigan on the road last weekend. Indiana first faced Rutgers on Friday night in Bloomington before traveling to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. Much of the Hoosier crowd in Wilkinson...
Indiana Daily Student
Freshman Sam Landau stands out for Indiana men’s tennis in Fighting Irish Mini Dual event
Indiana men’s tennis wrapped up the penultimate tournament in the team’s fall season this past weekend in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Mini Dual event. The competition was the Hoosiers’ first indoor tournament of the season. Four Hoosier freshmen — Sam Landau, Luc Boulier, Ekansh...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football receiver Cam Camper out for the rest of the season with torn ACL
Junior leading receiver Cam Camper will be out for the remainder of the 2022 Indiana football season with a torn ACL suffered on Oct. 22 in the game’s second quarter against Rutgers. “Feel terrible for him,” Indiana football head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference Monday afternoon....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer draws No. 8 Maryland 1-1 to close regular season, falls to fourth in B1G
Redshirt senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink, with his hands on his head, stood motionless near Indiana men’s soccer’s sideline. Not too far from him, senior defender Nyk Sessock stared longingly toward the sea of euphoric yellow jerseys. After conceding an equalizing goal to No. 8 Maryland in the 87th...
Indiana Daily Student
Perfect end-of-season run proves unsustainable for Indiana men’s soccer after Maryland draw
For just over an hour of match time, the mood around a damp Jerry Yeagley Field grew as cheerful as it did anxious. Senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink’s perfectly taken free kick in the 25th minute gave Indiana men’s soccer and its fans a reason to believe in the dream of snatching a share of the Big Ten regular season title. However, holding onto a win against No. 8 Maryland in Sunday’s match became stressful as the clock ticked.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive defeat Missouri in home opener
The Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams defeated the University of Missouri in their first home meet on Saturday, notching win number three on the season. After two consecutive road meets in Kentucky and Texas, head swim coach Ray Looze said it was nice to be back home.
Indiana Daily Student
Student Health Center to offer flu shot clinics Nov. 4 and Nov. 7
IU is offering a series of flu shot clinics at the Student Health Center located at 600 Eagleson Ave. The on-campus clinics are for current IU Bloomington faculty, staff and enrolled students only. Students are required to schedule appointments online. The clinics will be offered on Friday, Nov. 4, and...
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with stabbing near campus this past weekend
The Bloomington Police Department arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old male early Saturday morning, BPD said in an email Tuesday. Officers responded to a call from a home in the 400 block of North Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his arm.
Indiana Daily Student
Documentary screening, workshop and readings to focus on Affrilachian Poets
A multievent program consisting of a screening, workshop, panel and poetry reading will highlight the works and culture of the Affrilachian Poets. It will span from Nov. 4-5. All events will be in the Cook Center in Maxwell Hall. The Affrilachian Poets are a group of poets and writers of...
Indiana Daily Student
Q&A with ‘Hansel and Gretel’ director Candace Evans
The Musical Arts Center will open its third opera of the fall season with Englebert Humperdink’s “Hansel and Gretel.” The production will be directed by renowned theatrical director Candace Evans. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 17-18. Evans has returned to guest...
